Dubai Customs reported that it had succeeded in seizing about 330 tons and more than 200 animal and plant samples in violation of the Global Convention to Regulate Trade in Endangered Animals and Plants, Their Parts and Derivatives (CITES) during the last three years. She added that the customs inspection sector has a major role in addressing attempts to smuggle prohibited materials with wide campaigns to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting animals and plants from the threat of extinction by organizing successive exhibitions of samples of seized materials, models and information about these animals and plants aimed at reaching the public to raise awareness of the importance of preserving creatures. Endangered species, and highlighting its importance in protecting natural life, in support of the “Green Customs” initiative announced by Dubai Customs earlier this year.

She explained that green customs represent a model for joint international action to prevent illegal trafficking in substances harmful to the environment by building the capacity of customs inspectors and officials involved in monitoring, licensing, monitoring, controlling hazardous materials and waste, and endangered plant and animal breeds, and introducing them to the international environmental agreements on which the initiative was built. This qualitative initiative supports the preservation of the environment by preventing illegal trade in harmful substances, such as chemicals, as well as endangered species of organisms.

She pointed out that, in order to enhance international cooperation in organizing and implementing the Convention on International Trade in Species of Endangered Fauna and Flora, the customs inspection sector is responsible for raising the level of efficiency of inspectors and subjecting them to rehabilitation and training programs on all smuggling methods, in addition to circulating lists of endangered animals to identify them and benefit from them in control operations. Dubai Customs is constantly developing and using the latest smart applications of information technology to carry out inspections and inspections at customs ports in the Emirate of Dubai.

She pointed to the advanced system for examining containers, and the “risk engine” system developed by the department to monitor the risks of commercial shipments in advance, and among the distinguished seizures in violation of the CITES agreement, Dubai Customs inspectors were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle 64 live birds of the “free falcon” type, in an attempt to bring them into the territory The state through the Hatta border crossing, which is in violation of the Law for Regulating and Monitoring International Trade in Endangered Animals and Plants and the Veterinary Quarantine Law, which are in force in the country, as the aforementioned shipment does not carry any official documents or health certificates, according to Federal Law No. 11 of 2002 regarding the Convention Regulating the international trade of endangered animal and plant species (CITES).