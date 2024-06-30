Dubai Customs revealed, in a statement issued today, that it seized 1,273 drug cases during the past year 2023 at the border crossings of the Emirate of Dubai (land, sea, air, and passenger operations).

The seizures included Tramadol tablets, Captagon, opium, heroin, cannabis seeds, marijuana, restricted narcotics and other narcotic substances.

Mansour Al Malik, Executive Director of Policies and Legislation Sector at Dubai Customs, stressed that the department has placed protecting society from narcotics and prohibited substances at the top of its priorities, and that its five-year plan 2021-2026 seeks to lead safe customs globally; as it has given this task great importance in light of the increasing risks, in commitment to its national duty and belief in the serious harm narcotics cause to the security and health of the individual and society.

He stressed the department’s full and complete cooperation with the strategic partners from the security authorities.

In turn, Rashid Al Dabbah Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department, confirmed that the Emirate of Dubai has become an international model in combating narcotics and their health risks and harms. The total number of seizure reports during the past year reached 3,735, including 1,273 drug seizures. He pointed out that Dubai Customs is distinguished by the efficiency of its inspection officers, a sector in which the Emiratisation rate is 100%.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of Intelligence Operations at Dubai Customs, confirmed that the department’s efforts to combat transnational organized crime have enabled many customs authorities in various countries around the world to thwart drug smuggling attempts. Among these efforts was Dubai Customs’ assistance to an Asian country in seizing up to 700 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, estimated to be worth around $310 million, which was stacked in planks loaded on a cargo ship. The cargo ship and the narcotics were seized, noting that this seizure is the second largest quantity of drugs to be confiscated in this country.

It is worth noting that the Sejaj system used by Dubai Customs is a smart and integrated security system to monitor customs ports in the emirate. It relies on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, binocular technology, drones, and environmentally friendly electric cars, in addition to unique devices to detect prohibited and dangerous materials. It also relies on the human element present around the clock, seven days a week, in addition to the K9 customs dog unit that supports targeting and field inspection operations within the customs area.

In a special operation called “Cockpit”, Dubai Customs was able to thwart the smuggling of 234.68 kilograms of narcotic hashish and prevent its entry into the UAE, after suspecting one of the wooden ships coming to Al Khor Customs Center and Deira Port.