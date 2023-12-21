Dubai Customs revealed unprecedented methods of smuggling contraband, as it seized crystal narcotic substance weighing 50 kilograms and 676 grams in air cargo parcels, in a total of 382 parcels, during the years 2022-2023, which were hidden using professional methods in sanitary tools, in addition to iron exercise wheels, and equipment. Preparing coffee and decorative antiques.

Dubai Customs inspectors also succeeded in preventing the smuggling of 251 kilograms of narcotic marijuana, distributed into 3,477 packages, hidden in oxygen cylinders for diving and loudspeakers.

Director of the Air Cargo Centers Department at Dubai Customs, Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, said that during the past two years, the department’s officers have discovered new tricks for smuggling narcotic substances, which were uncovered based on their extensive experience and talents that are constantly being refined through specialized training courses in the science of smuggling detection. Prohibited items, in addition to the supportive support devices that are considered the latest and most advanced in the world, explaining that “the inspectors were able during the years 2022 and 2023 to seize 1,500 various customs and security seizures, in air cargo centers that witness intense activity in the movement of goods.”

He added: “Dubai Customs, as part of its primary role in protecting society and the economy, is keen to detect attempts by smugglers of contraband in all its forms and types, and counterfeit and restricted goods,” praising the skill of “Customs” employees, their high sense of security towards the nation, and their keenness to strengthen the position of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates globally, protecting society from the dangers and harms of drugs, in addition to their efforts to facilitate commercial operations and goods via air freight.