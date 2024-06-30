On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26 of each year, Dubai Customs revealed the seizure of 1,273 drug cases at Dubai’s border ports (land, sea, air and passenger operations). The seizures included Tramadol tablets, Captagon, opium, heroin, cannabis seeds, marijuana, restricted narcotics and other narcotic substances. Dubai Customs is making double efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, especially narcotics through its customs ports, as it works to protect society and the national economy from their negative effects by confronting attempts to smuggle them.

Port security

Mansour Al Malik, Executive Director of Policies and Legislation Sector at Dubai Customs, stressed that the department has placed protecting society from narcotics and prohibited substances at the top of its priorities, and its five-year plan 2021-2026 included a major strategic goal towards leading safe customs globally. This mission was given great importance in light of the increasing risks, in commitment to its national duty and belief in the serious harm of drugs to the security and health of individuals and society. He stressed the department’s full and complete cooperation with strategic partners from security agencies to thwart any attempt to smuggle drugs, which supports achieving the goals of the Dubai Council for Border Security and continuous development operations aimed at enhancing the emirate’s security capabilities in protecting border crossings, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which aim to improve the performance of government agencies concerned with supervising border crossings, reaching the highest levels, and ensuring their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

An international model

Rashid Al Dabbah Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department, confirmed that the Emirate of Dubai has become an international model in combating narcotics and their health risks and harms. Dubai Customs is actively participating in these efforts by developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, according to the best standards in customs inspection, so that the emirate maintains its position as an international center for global trade and the safest city in the world. The total seizure reports during the past year reached 3,735, including 1,273 drug seizures. He pointed out that Dubai Customs is distinguished by the efficiency of its inspection officers, and we are proud that the Emiratization rate in this sector is 100%. We are working hard to expedite customs procedures for commercial shipments to enhance Dubai’s pivotal role in global trade, while at the same time we are firmly confronting the various methods of smuggling contraband.

Efficiency of inspectors

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, said: “Dubai Customs is keen to keep pace with the global development in inspection and screening devices. The department has equipped its customs centers with the latest devices that support inspection operations, including visceral screening devices. The department pays great attention to developing the efficiency of customs inspectors through intensive training courses to provide them with the best scientific and practical skills that enable them to detect and confront attempts to smuggle narcotics. Airport inspectors combine advanced capabilities to detect attempts to smuggle prohibited substances through inspection and monitoring with advanced inspection devices at air ports, in addition to high skill and the ability to read the body language of people who are trying to smuggle narcotics by hiding them in the viscera or hiding them using new methods in their luggage and bags. The employees of the Passenger Operations Department perform their work tasks in the best possible way to facilitate the movement of passengers on the one hand, and arrest smugglers on the other hand.”

Leading Inspection Systems

“Dubai Customs adopts a comprehensive series of procedures and technologies to combat all smuggling attempts, starting with the “early warning” technology represented by the risk engine system to diagnose all suspected shipments in advance, all the way to inspection operations using all means, whether manual inspection, X-ray detection, or the use of the K9 customs dog unit. The department also provided Jebel Ali and Tecom Customs Centers with the first-of-its-kind Gantry system in the world to examine and inspect heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, and yachts via X-Ray scanning, which increases the center’s ability to double inspection operations and speed up procedures, supports the flow of business and trade, and enhances the position of Jebel Ali Port, the largest in the Middle East and one of the most important seaports in the world, as the device reduces inspection time from approximately 6 hours manually to only 5 minutes,” said Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department.

Cross-border crimes

Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of Intelligence Operations at Dubai Customs, confirmed that as part of the department’s efforts to combat cross-border organized crime, Dubai Customs has enabled many customs authorities in various countries of the world to thwart drug smuggling attempts, as international customs administrations praised the vital and important role they play. Dubai Customs aims to reduce drug smuggling globally, and its ability to confront customs risks at the local and global levels in order to limit smuggling operations and harm to communities and youth. Among these seizures is Dubai Customs’ assistance to an Asian country in seizing up to 700 kilograms of methamphetamine powder. “The drug’s value is estimated at approximately $310 million. It was stacked in pallets loaded onto a cargo ship. The cargo ship and narcotic materials were seized. This seizure is considered the second largest quantity of drugs confiscated in this country.”

Fence system

“Seaj” is a smart and integrated security system for monitoring customs ports in the Emirate of Dubai. The initiative relies on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, binocular technology, drones, environmentally friendly electric cars, and unique devices for detecting prohibited and dangerous materials. It also relies on the human element available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in addition to the K9 customs dog unit that supports targeting and field inspection operations within the customs area. The initiative aims to enhance the security measures of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai and support stability and protect society from security and health risks by monitoring the movement of goods and merchandise and detecting and tracking smugglers, in addition to facilitating commercial operations and supporting the global supply chain, which consolidates the Emirate of Dubai’s leading position in legitimate trade. “Seaj” relies in performing its tasks on several interconnected units such as the advanced technological systems unit, a central database that is periodically fed, inspection and inspection devices, high-quality cameras covering all parts of the customs area of ​​the ports, sensors, and radars to control the movement of goods to carry out the analysis and suspicion process. A boat equipped with advanced systems capable of monitoring and tracking ships before they enter the port as a proactive measure to report any risks the ship may carry.

The most prominent seizures

In a unique operation called “Cockpit”, Dubai Customs managed to thwart the smuggling of 234.68 kilograms of hashish and prevent its entry into the UAE. The details of the incident go back to suspicion of a wooden ship coming to the Creek Customs Center and Deira Port. With the accumulated experience and qualitative skills of Dubai Customs inspectors, the ship was subjected to a thorough inspection process in which the “binocular” technology was used, which is a device designed to inspect narrow spaces, with its ability to provide a high-quality image in the dark with the aim of detecting prohibited items. The narcotic substances were found hidden in a new and professional way inside the ship’s cockpit.