The Air Cargo Centers Department at Dubai Customs donated 2544 pieces of first aid materials to Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and they were delivered by the cargo inspection center at Al Maktoum Airport, and it included medical materials to aid the injured with injuries and bruises as a result of accidental accidents.

The Director of the Air Cargo Centers Department, Saleh Al Shamsi, said that the initiative aims to strengthen the humanitarian role played by the department by providing a quantity of first aid materials to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, as an affirmation of solidarity and full solidarity between government agencies to make people happy and serve society under circumstances. The current challenges in which the world is witnessing the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic.





