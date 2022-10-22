Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Customs, represented by the human resources sector, participated in the “Zayed University Partners Challenge Initiative”, with the aim of highlighting the university students’ talents and investing their energy in finding solutions to a number of challenges that the department poses to students during their first year at the university to familiarize them with the field work environment and keep pace with it.

Mohammed Al Ghafari, Executive Director of the Human Resources Sector at Dubai Customs, said that the Zayed University Partners Challenge initiative supports the promotion and education of technical skills for university students and keeping pace with the accelerating world, through innovation, creativity and finding solutions in different ways from the students’ point of view, in addition to supporting the role of Dubai Customs in the educational process. And training, which is one of the main tasks of the sector in accordance with the strategic plan of the department 2021-2026.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Senior Director of the Organizational Development Department in the Human Resources Sector at Dubai Customs, indicated that the training program presented several challenges to the students by setting a time-bound action plan to accomplish these challenges, ranging between 3 and 6 months, during which 2 employees will be identified in the sector. The human resources and their responsibility for each challenge presented by the department to the students, as each challenge will be allocated 6 students from the university, in addition to providing detailed explanations about the assigned challenges with periodic interviews to see the developments in the proposed solutions, and at the end of the project a meeting will be held with the students to present the special solutions for each challenge.