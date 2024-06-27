From the beginning of 2024 until the end of last May, Dubai Customs organized eight workshops with trademark owners to introduce them to how to differentiate between counterfeit goods and original goods for those trademarks. The workshops were attended by 174 customs employees who received detailed presentations presented to them by representatives of 36 international brands. It provided a practical explanation of how to discover new methods of imitating its goods.

The participating brands in the workshops at the department belong to major international trading companies from the United States of America, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland and Sweden. Through its cooperation with these international companies, Dubai Customs will enhance its efforts to combat counterfeit goods in support of the development of Dubai’s position in international trade and its ability to attract owners of major brands from around the world.

Dubai Customs works to combat counterfeit smuggling attempts, and these items include electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, clothing, fabrics, watches, glasses, bags, shoes, cigarettes, and household utensils. Workshops are organized for trademarks of all types of goods, to inform inspectors and customs employees concerned about the constant development of new methods of counterfeiting by counterfeiters, which enables them to confront all attempts to smuggle counterfeit goods.

Executive Director of the Policy and Legislation Sector, Mansour Al-Malik, said: “The department’s efforts resulted in developing the ability of customs employees to detect counterfeit goods, and the number of intellectual property dispute cases that the department dealt with in the first quarter of 2024 reached about 62 dispute cases, of which counterfeit goods were seized in 13 cases.” It included 4,364 million pieces worth five million and 430 thousand dirhams, while the number of intellectual property dispute cases that the department dealt with in 2023 reached about 333 cases, including more than 15 million pieces of counterfeit goods.

Director of the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department, Yousef Uzair Mubarak, said: “We are keen to play an active role in combating counterfeit goods and preventing their entry into the country. The workshops organized by the department with representatives of trademark owners to inform customs officials about the new methods of counterfeiting goods are among the main aspects of our efforts.” “In developing the capabilities of employees and enabling them to carry out their tasks in the field of protecting intellectual property rights to the fullest extent, so that the department can play its vital role in protecting society from the harm of counterfeit goods and their health and economic risks.”

Youssef stressed that developing the ability of customs employees to detect counterfeit goods led to an improvement in the performance of customs centers in confronting attempts to smuggle counterfeit goods, as Jebel Ali and Tecom Center advanced, becoming the customs center that most seizes counterfeit goods.

Marwan Meshar, Senior Director of Jebel Ali and Tecom Inspection Centre, said: “We are constantly working to enhance the capabilities of customs inspectors at the centre in the field of combating counterfeit goods, through their attendance at workshops organised by the department to improve the efficiency of inspectors in discovering new methods of counterfeiting goods, which enables us to confront attempts to smuggle counterfeit goods and achieve the best results in this regard.”

. 62 cases of intellectual property disputes were dealt with by the department in the first quarter of this year.