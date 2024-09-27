During the “Emirates Careers – Vision 2024” exhibition, Dubai Customs launched an initiative to qualify and employ 80 new Emirati high school graduates to fill the position of “customs inspector” in the department, within the framework of the department’s commitment and direction to increase citizens’ participation and effective contribution to the process of economic development, and its role in achieving… The goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 are by investing in the country’s youth and equipping them with skills and knowledge that keep pace with global changes. The department has allocated a professional program in customs inspection for those who will be nominated from the “Emirates Jobs – Vision 2024” exhibition, to train and qualify them professionally for a period of seven months inside and outside the country before… Joining vacant jobs, within the “Path 33” program, which the department created to keep pace with the goals and aspirations of the Dubai Agenda by harnessing all capabilities, and all development programs and plans to achieve the best quality of life for citizens in the emirate. “Path 33” aims to raise the competitiveness of Emirati cadres, through many… Various initiatives, professional programs and scholarships, as Dubai Customs is an essential pillar for improving the national human development system, enhancing its efficiency and productivity, and raising its participation in the economic sectors, in a way that meets Dubai’s pioneering aspirations for the future.

The vocational program aims to nurture and qualify citizens who are new high school graduates, to enhance the process of developing professional skills among Emirati youth in line with the vision of the Dubai government, by integrating citizens into the labor market from the early stages of life, which will achieve excellence and competitiveness for them in the future, in addition to building capabilities. The customs inspector has advanced scientific and training foundations to address security risks and protect society and the economy from customs evasion and smuggling of contraband, as the Emiratisation rate in the customs inspection sector at Dubai Customs is 100%.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of DP World Group and Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said that the Corporation is keen, through its various initiatives and programs directed at training and qualifying citizens, to actively participate in the success of the national trends and vision of the UAE, whose foundation and pillar are the president, the citizen cadre. .

He pointed to the role of Dubai Customs in diversifying its projects that keep pace with the Dubai government’s plan and its social and economic agenda, with the aim of enhancing the competitiveness of citizens in the labor market, whether for the public or private sector, according to an ambitious strategy to encourage and stimulate Emiratization policies.

For his part, Director General of Dubai Customs, Dr. Abdullah Busnad, confirmed that the department provides a number of specialized programs according to the highest levels to attract young citizens and involve them in the development process, through “Path 33”, which keeps pace with the goals of the Dubai Agenda and the vision of the wise leadership in promoting the Emiratisation process. Whether for the government or private sector.