Dubai Customs kept pace with the strong growth of the UAE economy by clearing 14 million customs transactions during the first six months of this year, compared to 12.7 million transactions for the same period last year, with a growth of 10%.

In a strong indication of business recovery and the leadership position enjoyed by Dubai as a global commercial, financial and logistical center, Dubai Customs revealed that the business registration request service recorded a growth of 7% to 143 thousand requests, while customs data recorded 12.3 million customs declarations, accounting for 88% of the total number of transactions.

key sector

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, commented on the strong performance during the first half of this year and the recording of rising levels of growth in all customs services transactions provided by the department to clients, saying: “The commercial sector is one of the main sectors that led the growth of the local economy during the past year and the current year, and the comprehensive economic partnership agreements concluded by the UAE with the countries of the world add a great impetus to trade exchanges and increase the value of non-oil foreign trade because of the quality facilities it includes for traders. It supports the UAE’s global leadership in the trade hub. We are working at Dubai Customs to continuously improve our smart services, relying on advanced technologies and creative and innovative human cadres, to provide an exceptional experience for traders and companies and attract more foreign investments in this promising sector. We have world-leading customs systems that have been able to complete about 80,000 transactions per day. We have a comprehensive future vision that is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda. Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by doubling the volume of Dubai’s foreign trade and adding 400 cities to the foreign trade map.

Stimulate innovation

Dubai Customs has strengthened its achievements in the field of creativity and innovation. At the level of certificates and awards, the department received the first ISO 56002 certificate for innovation from the international company TUV with a high rating. The smart deterrent plane, which is being developed by the Innovation Center, won the Emirates Foundation for School Education award during the Future Innovators Hackathon in cooperation with the Knowledge School. The department received the Influential Leader Award for the year 2023 for the first director of the innovation center, and the innovation center in the department continued to receive delegations from various parties to introduce Ha the experience of the department in the development of innovation, and the center continued to coordinate with global innovation centers, achieving joint cooperation, and exchanging experiences with the innovation center in the global Amazon company. The center participated in the fourth Gulf virtual conference to support the system of innovation, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and technology in the sisterly State of Kuwait, and a laboratory was organized to solve customs challenges in cooperation with students of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Islamic Institute, and the innovation center contributed to organizing the exhibition of customs innovations for the students’ graduation project at Umm Al Quwain University.

10 million imitations

The number of intellectual property dispute cases that the department dealt with in the first half of the year 2023 amounted to about 194 cases, which included 10.7 million pieces of counterfeit goods with a total value of about 53.277 million dirhams.

In the first half of 2023, the department completed 28 awareness initiatives to introduce the dangers and damages of counterfeit goods, in which 1,237 participants participated. They were divided into 9 community events, 11 activities for schools and universities, and 8 activities for customs departments and centers that focused on workshops organized in cooperation with trademark owners. 147 trademarks and 148 commercial agencies were also registered, in addition to the registration of 4 knowledge assets for employee innovations at Dubai Customs.

cup 28

The Department announced the Green Customs initiative, which represents a model for joint international action to prevent illegal trade in substances harmful to the environment, by building the capacity of customs inspectors and personnel involved in monitoring, licensing, monitoring, and controlling hazardous materials and waste, and endangered plant and animal breeds, in line with the Year of Sustainability and the significant role of the UAE in achieving qualitative hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change «COP28», during the period from November 30 to December 12 of this year. current.

80 community initiatives

In its strategic plan, Dubai Customs committed itself to promoting the concept of social responsibility to be more comprehensive, and to carry out social, health, environmental, charitable, and voluntary activities to contribute to supporting issues affecting society. Irada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation, in addition to awareness workshops for school students, health awareness workshops for employees, and sports initiatives with the celebration of international days, where initiatives were directed to all segments of society.

29 thousand training hours

Within the framework of Dubai Customs’ keenness to develop its human resources, the department implemented 1,285 training courses during the first half, including 1,136 electronic (self-learning) courses, and 149 face-to-face courses. During that period, 4,618 employees were trained repetitively, and 1,796 employees were trained non-repetitively, with a total of 29,172 training hours. Emphasis was placed on employee development by enrolling employees in specialized courses within their technical and behavioral competencies by enrolling them in customs inspection courses and specialized customs programmes. administrative, leadership and specialized programs according to their fields of work, in addition to graduating a group of department employees affiliated with the specialized training program of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Safe customs

Many authorities and customs organizations have praised the capabilities of Dubai Customs and its systems in monitoring suspicious shipments and the important role it plays in thwarting drug smuggling across borders and limiting organized crime by helping friendly countries in addressing these crimes towards a safe, drug-free society. From recording 1059 seizures in addition to 908 customs cases, the Customs Intelligence Department contributes by monitoring and analyzing data through its targeting operations with the help of customs authorities around the world in addressing contraband smuggling, relying on the efficiency of its human staff and specialized work teams supported by the latest leading technical systems in monitoring and analyzing data. The Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs analyzes this information with the aim of identifying risks, intercepting suspicious shipments, and expediting the completion of procedures for clearing correct transactions that do not contain risks. This contributes to providing distinguished services to clients, saving them time and effort, ensuring trade facilitation and protecting society from smuggling risks, within the framework of the department’s vision to become “the leading customs administration in the world supporting legitimate trade.”