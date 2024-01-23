Dubai (Etihad)

As part of its activities during the ninth Customs Week, which was held under the slogan “Digital Empowerment towards Meaningful and Effective Partnerships,” Dubai Customs organized a ceremony to honor local media entities for their distinguished contribution to supporting the commercial sector in the Emirate of Dubai, and conveying the department’s message in facilitating commercial operations and protecting society. The ceremony also included honoring Customs departments and sectors winning the Media Communication Award for the year 2023.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, and editors-in-chief of media institutions in the country. The ceremony included a visual presentation on the media achievements achieved by Dubai Customs. In recent years, which has supported Dubai's efforts in international forums, enhancing its progress on global competitiveness indicators.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih welcomed the attendees, stressing that our national media is an important strategic partner in achieving sustainable development, and an essential pillar in promoting societal values ​​and cultural communication, pointing out that the media plays an important role in highlighting the successes achieved by the government sector on the ground, and its great efforts in creating an attractive environment. For external investment, by facilitating procedures and providing pioneering and innovative government services.

He said: In recognition of the importance of the media, in 2014, Dubai Customs launched the Best Department and Sector Award in Media Communication, in order to encourage the customs departments and sectors in the department and motivate them to communicate effectively with the media. At the end of each quarter, the departments and sectors that interact most with the media are honored. We are keen to Therefore, we strive with every effort to advance this success to increase communication and communication with the media. In this context, the number of media materials issued by the department for the past year recorded 882 media products, most of which had a wide regional and global resonance, which supports the delivery of our message of protecting society and promoting development. Sustainable economic.

For his part, Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi stressed that the media carries an important message in the comprehensive renaissance process witnessed by the UAE in various fields and the achievements achieved by the country, thanks to its wise leadership, not only at the local level, but also regionally and globally, and it is topped by global indicators, indicating that it Through his visits to many foreign countries, he noticed that the UAE has become an inspiring model that people wish to follow in its right approach in achieving continuous successes and achievements.

The ceremony included honoring media representatives, as well as the winners of the Media Communication Award for the year 2023 according to the specified categories.