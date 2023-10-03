Dubai Customs and its New Zealand counterpart thwarted the entry of 200 kilograms of the narcotic methamphetamine into New Zealand territory. New Zealand customs authorities, based on information from Dubai Customs, succeeded in seizing a shipment coming from a regional country to the New Zealand port of Auckland, consisting of wheat harvesting machines (threshers). It contains narcotic substances, and its market value is estimated at approximately $70 million in New Zealand.

This operation is considered one of the international operations in which the Intelligence Department contributed at the global level, through cooperation with the competent agencies in various countries of the world, to reduce drug smuggling operations.

Dubai Customs, through the Customs Intelligence Department, contributes pivotally to the concerted local, regional and global efforts to confront drug smuggling, limit its spread, and address cross-border crimes that pose a serious challenge to the safety of individuals and the structure of societies, in order to achieve its vision of pioneering safe customs globally, through an integrated chain. Of the supporting procedures, technologies and systems, in addition to the experienced and qualified human element.

The development of smugglers’ methods and tools day after day constitutes one of the most prominent security challenges facing control agencies worldwide, which requires strengthening cooperation and activating the principle of partnership between customs administrations and relevant security agencies, to confront cross-border drug smuggling organizations and control the risk of their spread, misuse, and illegal trafficking. The project is there.

The Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs works to enhance cooperation with consulates and liaison officers in diplomatic agencies, with the aim of achieving the desired goals of detecting smuggling crimes and confronting illicit trade operations, which resulted in the seizure of many cross-border smuggled shipments to various countries of the world.

