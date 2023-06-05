Dubai Customs succeeded in enabling the Canadian authorities to seize more than half a ton (547,495 kilograms) of narcotic substances inside shipping containers that were coming from an Asian country, and their final destination is Canada. This comes within the framework of Dubai Customs’ efforts to combat the smuggling of narcotic substances and thwart their promotion globally, by tracking suspicious shipments and passing information to customs departments around the world to seize narcotic substances and prevent their entry into friendly countries.

The Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, confirmed that Dubai Customs is working to strengthen joint relations between the UAE and friendly countries, by facilitating trade operations, increasing trade exchange, and joint cooperation in the field of combating organized crime.

He pointed to the efforts of the department in supporting the Canadian authorities to seize this huge amount of narcotic substances, appreciating the role of Dubai Customs officers in analyzing intelligence information, tracking shipments, and exchanging information and expertise in all areas related to the nature of security and customs work with all parties.

For his part, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, Dr. Khalid Khalfan Al Mansouri, stressed that combating international crime is one of the priorities of work in Dubai Customs, with the aim of strengthening the country’s position in terms of global security, by harnessing all capabilities in order to protect the global supply chain, where customs enjoy Dubai has innovative systems that have been developed internally, relying on its human cadre, aimed at analyzing data and monitoring dangerous operations.