Dubai Customs reported that the Passenger Operations Department dealt with 7,417 flights coming to the Emirate of Dubai, carrying more than two million passengers, with four million bags, and recorded 204 seizure records, including 24 customs records and 180 criminal records, and completed 8,900 customs declarations, thwarting inspectors Dubai Customs at airports attempts to smuggle 56 kilograms and 3,951 pills of narcotic drugs, during the first quarter of this year.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said: “A system (intelligent early disclosure for travelers) has been launched, which is compatible with smart devices, and allows arrivals before their arrival in the country to disclose their personal belongings, reducing the time for customs procedures to less than four minutes.” He stressed the readiness to start receiving exhibitors and visitors for Expo 2020 Dubai.

He added, “The administration is developing a number of innovative customs projects that will increase work efficiency, and to achieve the highest levels of passenger flow, the number of inspectors in the department has been increased to 822 inspectors, in addition to 77 bags to check bags.”

“In the first quarter of this year, the Passenger Operations Department succeeded in carrying out several seizures, most notably two seizures, the first weighing 11.9 kilograms of narcotic marijuana, and the second 9.6 kilograms of narcotic cocaine,” Al-Kamali said.





