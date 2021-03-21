Dubai Customs foiled the smuggling of gold bars weighing three kilograms, which were in the possession of a traveler coming from an African country, after being suspected, and trying to deceive the inspectors by transferring them to her friend’s bag.

The Director of Airport Building No. three in charge, Khalifa bin Shaheen, told «Emirates Today» that one of the inspectors of Dubai Customs suspected one of the bags of travelers coming from an African country, through the customs inspection systems used at Dubai International Airport in Building No. Three, where the inspector noticed the presence of what looked like alloys. Golden, it communicates with the departments that support inspections, to ensure that the necessary procedures are followed.

He continued: “When the suspect received the baggage, she was followed up through operations, and field teams to ensure her arrival at the checkpoint.”

Ibn Shaheen added: “After receiving the bag, its owner tried to mislead the customs officers, as she took out the bullion and passed it to its next owner on the same trip, where she put it in the hand luggage, thinking that this trick would succeed in implementing their scheme to smuggle bullion, and at the exit gate, the duty inspector asked the carrier. If the bullion had anything to hide that required payment of customs duties, it was denied, so he repeated the question again, but it was denied for the second time, and here the customs officer asked to inspect the handbag to get three yellow metal ingots out of it, and after examining it it was found that it is pure 24-carat gold weighing three kilograms ».

He stressed that Dubai Customs has a pioneering system in customs inspection, and the biggest challenge that Dubai Customs has faced over the past years is achieving the difficult equation between facilitating and accelerating the passage of passengers, shipments and goods on the one hand, as this is an original and main task of customs, and between fulfilling the department’s pledges to the economy and the local community to protect it from The penetration of dangerous, prohibited and restricted materials, and the preservation of its human and economic capabilities.

He added, “Some people try to take advantage of the facilities and speedy procedures that are applied at Dubai airports, which are central to passenger traffic, with miserable attempts to smuggle drugs, gold and precious stones, but all these attempts fail at the hands of a cadre of competent inspectors and the support of assistive devices and advanced systems.”





