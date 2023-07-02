Dubai Customs assisted the customs authorities in Japan in seizing up to 700 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, valued at about $310 million. In the port of Tokyo, this seizure is the second largest amount of drugs seized in Japan.

This joint operation comes within the framework of Dubai Customs’ efforts to combat transnational organized crime, and within a series of operations in which Dubai Customs assisted other countries, which resulted in the seizure of large quantities of drugs. Global drug smuggling, and its ability to face customs risks at the local and global levels.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, referred to the strategic relations with the customs authorities in the countries of the world, and the endeavor to strengthen partnership in various sectors of customs work to increase the volume of trade exchange and support security aspects by combating cross-border crimes, what It confirms the global dimension of Dubai in protecting societies from this dangerous scourge, and increases its position on global competitiveness indicators, which establishes its position as the best place to live and work.

In turn, Dr. Khaled Al Mansouri, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, expressed his happiness at the success of the Japanese customs authorities in thwarting the smuggling of a drug shipment at the port of Tokyo based on information from Dubai Customs, stressing the continuation of the intelligence work to combat drug smuggling with the aim of creating a society free of toxins, which is This supports the development of joint relations between Dubai and the various customs authorities in the world to confront organized crime and smuggling of contraband.

Al Mansouri appreciated the efforts of Dubai Customs work teams in analyzing intelligence information, tracking shipments, and exchanging information and expertise in all areas related to the nature of security and customs work with all parties, stressing that Dubai Customs officers are proud of performing their national duty as the first line of defense to protect borders and prevent smuggling of harmful materials. and hazardous to protect society and the economy.