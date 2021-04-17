Dubai (Union)

In a strong indication of the business recovery and the leading position that Dubai enjoys as a global commercial, financial and logistical center, Dubai Customs revealed in recent statistics that the customs transactions completed during the first quarter of this year recorded 5 million transactions, equivalent to double the number of transactions for the same period From 2019, and strong growth of 20% compared to 4 million transactions for the first quarter of 2020 last year.

Abdullah Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Customer Management Sector at Dubai Customs said: “The positive first-quarter indicators reflect a recovery in various economic sectors in the emirate of Dubai, and the emirate’s ability to quickly contain the effects of the global Corona pandemic, amid expectations of accelerated growth in economic performance during the current year to 4%, taking into account the current situation and future expectations of the global economy, as the support measures launched during the pandemic contributed materially to the ongoing economic recovery efforts.

Customs data recorded a growth of 24% to reach 4.47 million customs statements during the first quarter of this year, at a rate of 50 thousand customs statements per day, compared to 3.4 million customs statements for the same period last year. Submission of a payment claim with 238,400 claims, followed by the service of requesting certificates and reports of 141,800 requests, then booking a customs inspection appointment of 76,7,000 reservation requests, and the service of requesting business registration 59,600 registration requests.

The trade sectors are awaiting the Fifth International Conference of the Approved Economic Operator, organized by Dubai Customs in coordination with the Federal Customs Authority and the World Customs Organization, and its activities will start from 25 to 27 of next May, where the conference will discuss the best commercial opportunities, and discuss the mechanisms of trade growth through anticipating future transformations Commercial with the participation of more than 1500 specialists in the commercial sector and its related sectors.