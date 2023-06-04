Dubai Customs succeeded in enabling the Canadian authorities to seize more than half a ton (547,495 kilograms) of narcotic substances inside shipping containers that were coming from an Asian country and their final destination is Canada.

This comes within the framework of Dubai Customs’ efforts to confront smuggling of narcotic substances and thwart their promotion globally, by tracking suspicious shipments and passing information with customs departments around the world to seize narcotic substances and prevent their entry into friendly countries.

The efforts of Dubai Customs and its advanced systems in tracking suspicious shipments and passing information to customs authorities in various countries have received wide global echoes, as Dubai Customs has contributed to combating cross-border crimes and addressing the smuggling of contraband in all its forms and types at the local, regional and international levels to protect communities from its harms.