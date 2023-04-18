Dubai Customs announced the continuation of work and working hours in its customs centers and outlets, during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, in order to clear goods, whether for individuals or companies, according to convenient times for customers.

Dubai Customs stated that the continuation of work in the customs centers during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday comes within the framework of the department’s mission to provide maximum comfort to delight customers by providing services related to goods clearance during the holiday in line with its vision and strategic objectives related to providing value-added customs services and continuously supporting the economy and trade to meet Customer needs and requirements in general.

Work will continue in Deira Port, Dubai Creek Customs Center, Hamriya Center and Port Rashid Inspection Center around the clock. Work will also continue in the Jebel Ali and Tecom Inspection Center around the clock. As for the Port Rashid Customer Service Center and Jebel Customer Service Center, they will be closed during the Eid holiday, and work will resume on Sunday. Monday the 24th of April.

As for the management of land customs centers, the Hatta Border Customs Center will operate around the clock throughout the Eid holidays, as well as the Dubai Logistics City Customs Center. The air customs centers in each of the Dubai Cargo Village and the Dubai Airport Free Zone will operate around the clock during Eid Al-Fitr. .

As for working hours in the customs data department, it will work around the clock to clear customs transactions for customers.