Dubai Customs has announced the launch of its innovative blockchain platform, a pioneering step aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of trade operations within Dubai and across borders. This secure and efficient digital network is a significant achievement in the digital transformation journey, and aims to consolidate cooperation between government entities and logistics industries, reflecting Dubai Customs’ commitment to innovation and its vision to transform the emirate into a leading hub for global trade.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated that the launch of this platform comes within the framework of the Dubai Blockchain Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the aim of exploring and evaluating the latest technological innovations that help provide safer, more efficient and effective services, which confirms Dubai’s position as a global leader in the field of technology and the smart economy that supports entrepreneurship and global competitiveness.

“We are proud to launch the new blockchain platform, which represents a qualitative leap in enhancing the efficiency of business operations in Dubai. This innovation reflects our commitment to making Dubai a global hub for trade and logistics. We believe that adopting modern technology such as blockchain will contribute significantly to improving the business environment and consolidating Dubai’s position as a major hub for global trade. We are committed to supporting all efforts aimed at improving and simplifying business operations in Dubai and supporting its digital strategy,” he said.

Sultan bin Sulayem stressed that “the innovative platform will provide many advantages that contribute to significantly improving business operations, by relying on simplified procedures to accelerate customs clearance procedures and commercial transactions, thus saving the time and effort of the participating parties. It also works on the contribution of secure and anti-forgery data to support trust and visibility across the supply chain, which helps in building more transparent and reliable business relationships. Reducing paperwork and simplifying operations also leads to significant cost reductions.”

For his part, Director General of Dubai Customs, Dr. Abdullah Busnad, said: “Launching the Blockchain platform is an important step in our commitment to facilitating trade and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub on the global trade map. This platform will not only benefit Dubai Customs, but will also serve as a valuable tool for cooperation with other government entities, with the aim of making the business environment smoother, more streamlined and transparent in the Emirate of Dubai.”

Dr. Abdullah Busnad explained: “We always strive to contribute to achieving the vision of the wise leadership to enhance the sustainable business environment in Dubai through digital initiatives. This initiative represents an important step towards a bright future for trade and government services, and a pioneering achievement in the emirate’s journey in the field of innovation and leadership at the global level.”

Ateeq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Customs Sector Development at Dubai Customs, pointed out the importance of the blockchain platform in improving the efficiency of services through simplified data exchange and automated processes that will speed up customs clearance procedures and reduce the overall transaction time. He said, “The immutable nature of blockchain technology enhances trust and transparency throughout the business process, as all participants have access to a secure record that they can directly verify. Blockchain technology also enables real-time tracking of goods, providing greater visibility into the supply chain and facilitating efforts to combat fraud and counterfeiting.”