Dubai Customs announced that it has taken all preparations to facilitate procedures and speed up the movement of travelers coming to the UAE via Dubai International Airport during the return season from summer vacations.

The Department of Passenger Operations in the department increased the number of inspection officers for each shift, bringing the total number of inspectors in the department to 840 inspectors, and 77 devices were allocated for checking bags, including 58 devices for checking large bags, and 19 for checking hand luggage, in addition to some support devices in inspection operations. In addition to organizing field visits to work sites by building managers, inspection managers and team leaders to see the progress of work and full coordination with strategic partners during vacation days, holidays, seasons and annual events in general.

Ibrahim Ali Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that it attaches great importance to the development of smart and innovative services that facilitate the procedures of travelers coming to the country in order to achieve their happiness, and give a distinct impression that Dubai is the capital of global tourism, and a destination for tourists, pointing out that “customs” procedures This innovation supports Dubai International Airport’s plans to maintain its leading and prestigious position as one of the busiest international airports in the world.

He pointed out that the development of smart customs systems directly contributes to accelerating the flow of travelers coming to the country, which makes updating the “iDeclare Smart Early Disclosure” program of special importance to facilitate the arrivals to Dubai, as the application of the program allows them to pre-disclose (goods, and personal effects, gifts, coins, and cash) that are with them.

The application also provides the feature of requesting the completion of incoming transactions before arriving in the country, which shortens the traveler’s transit time through the red path to complete customs procedures in less than 4 minutes.

Al-Kamali explained that the second phase of the program’s development includes activating the artificial intelligence feature, which enables the application to identify the goods to be disclosed as soon as they are photographed, and then present the coordinator code and determine the customs duties due on them, and activate the scanner to read and store travel information without the need to fill it in, and view On the services of the Dubai International Airport building by specifying the locations of restaurants, the duty-free market, the exit gates and the areas of presence of Dubai Customs employees.

The smart project enhances the effectiveness of the customs inspection system at Dubai airports and contributes to raising awareness about prohibited and restricted items for travelers.

Dubai Customs provides through its website “www.dubaicustoms.gov.ae” the customs guide for travelers, which includes introducing them to baggage that is authorized when traveling, prohibited items, and baggage exempted from customs duties and taxes.