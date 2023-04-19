Dubai Customs announced that it has taken all preparations to expedite the procedures for travelers coming to the country through Dubai International Airport during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as well as those returning from the last 10 days of Umrah in Ramadan.

The Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs implements a plan of action that ensures dealing with the highest levels of efficiency and quality in customs services provided to tourists and travelers during the peak tourism and vacation seasons.

The employees and inspectors are keen to enable tourists and travelers to complete their customs procedures in record time, which enhances Dubai’s position as a global capital for tourism and travel. Dubai Customs is proud to be a partner in the success of Dubai Airport, as Dubai International Airport witnessed exceptional performance during 2022, and annual passenger traffic rose to more than 66 million passengers, setting a new record and exceeding annual expectations for the number of passengers during the year.

Ibrahim Ali Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that the department has developed an action plan for the Eid Al Fitr holiday and to receive Umrah pilgrims returning to the homeland, due to the high number of flights and travelers during that period, as the number of inspectors will be increased to 479 inspectors at Dubai airports around the clock. .

Al-Kamali indicated, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that daily meetings will be held and coordination with strategic partners, including Dubai Airports Corporation, Emirates Airlines and other carrier companies, and prior notification in the event of an increase in the number of passengers, so that coordination is directly between aviation and inspection personnel. In each of the airport terminals, an external office is opened to receive auditors and company representatives to clear their goods.

He emphasized the effectiveness of communication between the operating rooms, duty officers and managers, pointing to the allocation of 77 devices for checking bags distributed over 58 devices for checking large bags, and 19 devices for checking hand bags, in addition to some support devices in inspection operations, indicating that these procedures aim to provide service Distinguished, befitting the emirate’s status as a leading tourist destination, in addition to paying attention to the security aspect in inspection and control operations.

He stated that Dubai Customs has prepared hospitality and symbolic gifts to receive air arrivals during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as the airport is considered the gateway to the world of joy and fun activities in Dubai, and that the Gulf brothers represent the largest percentage of visitors to the emirate during the Eid period, stressing the keenness of the department to welcome travelers well. Ending their procedures as soon as possible with full control that provides an element of protection for society.

The iDeclare smart early disclosure program is one of the most important smart programs developed by Dubai Customs to serve passengers. (goods, personal effects and gifts, coins, and cash) received with the traveler. The application also provides a feature to request the completion of incoming transactions before arriving in the country, which shortens the time for them to cross the red path to finish customs procedures in less than 4 minutes.

Dubai Customs provides, on its website, a customs guide for travelers that includes introducing them to the baggage that is authorized when traveling, the prohibited items, the baggage that is exempt from customs duties and taxes, and the collection of baggage fees in excess of what is allowed to be transported.