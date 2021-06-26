Dubai Customs reported making 398 seizures of narcotic substances during the first quarter of this year, while the number of drug seizures made by the department during the past year reached 1,118 through the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai. Drug seizures for the first quarter were divided into six seizures by the Maritime Customs Centers Department, 35 by the Land Customs Centers Department, 131 by the Passenger Operations Department, and 226 by the Air Cargo Centers Department.

Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said: “Dubai Customs’ customs centers have provided us with the latest international inspection devices, such as the advanced system for inspecting containers at Jebel Ali Port, and the smart customs system for checking bags at Dubai airports. The department pays great attention to developing the efficiency of customs inspectors through courses. Intensive training to provide them with the best scientific and practical skills that will enable them to detect and confront attempts to smuggle narcotic substances.”

Dubai Customs works in accordance with an integrated strategic vision to combat the smuggling of prohibited substances towards the leadership of safe customs globally, and to ensure the security and protection of society and its economic prosperity, and to consolidate the position of the UAE among the safest countries in the world. For customs inspection officers, full cooperation and coordination between customs departments.



