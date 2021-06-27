Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Customs announced the implementation of 398 seizures of narcotic substances during the first quarter of this year, while the number of drug seizures made by the department during the past year reached 1,118 seizures through the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai. Drug seizures for the first quarter were distributed as 6 seizures by the Maritime Customs Centers Department, 35 by the Land Customs Centers Department, 131 by the Passenger Operations Department, and 226 by the Air Cargo Centers Department.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: “The department places at the forefront of its priorities the protection of society from drug dangers and dangers by playing its vital role as the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of the community, and the customs centers of Dubai Customs have been provided with the latest international inspection devices, such as the advanced system to check Containers in Jebel Ali Port, and the smart customs system for checking bags at Dubai airports. The department pays great attention to developing the efficiency of customs inspectors through intensive training courses to provide them with the best scientific and practical skills that enable them to detect and confront attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, as inspectors gather in its customs centers. Among the advanced capabilities in detecting drug smuggling attempts through inspection and surveillance with advanced inspection devices at border crossings, in addition to the high skill and ability to read the body language of people trying to smuggle drugs by hiding them in the guts or camouflaging them with new methods in their luggage and bags.

Shuaib Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, said that the Department succeeded in transforming the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai into an impenetrable dam in the face of all smuggling attempts to harm the safety and health of community members, through the tight system for monitoring risks in advance. The “Smart Risk Engine” system created and developed by Dubai Customs, supported by the advanced capabilities of the customs intelligence department employees, which enables them to analyze risks with high efficiency to determine the levels of risk in the upcoming shipments, and to pre-monitor dangerous shipments according to carefully studied plans, and the intelligence team works on analysis and follow-up of shipments The “Rafid” service plays an important role in detecting customs violations, as the service is a safe and secure communication channel between members of the public, customers and employees on the one hand, and the Customs Intelligence Department of the Department on the other hand, to report For any information, customs risks, or wrong commercial practices that may harm the economy and trade, or disturb the security and stability of society.

operations

Dr. Abdullah Bousnad, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Sector at Dubai Customs, said that the customs inspection sector managed to thwart specific operations in drug smuggling despite the tricks used by smugglers, and the “Siyag” security initiative developed by the Customs Inspection Sector contributed to confronting smugglers’ attempts. The “Safe Homeland Campaign” launched by the customs inspection sector was one of the campaigns that raised the readiness of customs centers and achieved the best results through inspection and inspection operations. Among the most prominent seizures that were thwarted in an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances through the ports of the emirate was Operation 10W40 in the quarter of this year. A large quantity of Captagon pills was seized, amounting to nearly 3 million pills.