Dubai Customs works in accordance with an integrated strategic vision to combat the smuggling of prohibited substances towards the leadership of safe customs globally, ensuring the security and protection of society and its economic prosperity and consolidating the UAE’s position among the safest countries in the world. The department was able, within its national duty, to respond efficiently to drug smuggling attempts thanks to the vigilance and advanced security sense of the inspection officers. Customs, full cooperation and coordination between customs departments.

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, corresponding to June 26 of each year.. Dubai Customs announced that 398 seizures of narcotic substances were made during the first quarter of this year, while the number of drug seizures made by the Department during the past year reached 1,118 through customs ports. for the Emirate of Dubai.

Drug seizures for the first quarter were distributed by 6 seizures by the maritime customs centers, 35 by the land customs centers, 131 by the passenger operations department, and 226 by the air cargo centers.

Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said that the department places at the forefront of its priorities the protection of society from drug dangers and dangers by playing its vital role as the first line of defense for the security, safety and health of the community. The customs centers of Dubai Customs have been provided with the latest international inspection devices such as the advanced system for examining containers In Jebel Ali Port and the smart customs system for checking bags at Dubai airports, the department pays great attention to developing the efficiency of customs inspectors through intensive training courses to provide them with the best scientific and practical skills that will enable them to discover and confront attempts to smuggle narcotic substances. Inspectors in its customs centers combine advanced capabilities to Discovering drug smuggling attempts through inspection and surveillance with advanced inspection devices at border crossings, in addition to the high skill and ability to read the body language of people trying to smuggle drugs by hiding them in the guts or camouflaging them with new methods in their luggage and bags.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Bousnad, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Sector at Dubai Customs, said that the Customs Inspection Sector managed to thwart specific operations in drug smuggling despite the tricks used by smugglers, and the “Siyag” security initiative developed by the Customs Inspection Sector contributed to confronting the attempts of Smugglers, and the “Safe Homeland Campaign” launched by the customs inspection sector was one of the campaigns that raised the readiness of customs centers and achieved the best results through inspection and inspection operations. Among the most prominent seizures that were thwarted in an attempt to smuggle narcotics through the emirate’s ports was Operation 10W40 in the quarter of the year Currently, a large quantity of Captagon pills has been seized, amounting to nearly 3 million pills.

Bosnad added that Dubai Customs works through an integrated system with strategic partners in the control and inspection of prohibited and restricted materials, in addition to coordination and monitoring of wanted persons. Stressing that Dubai Customs is keen to enroll customs inspectors in qualitative and specialized courses in security fields, in permanent and continuous cooperation with the General Command of Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Civil Aviation Authority.. Pointing out that the department places at the forefront of its priorities the renewable security courses in Under regional and global conditions and changes.

For his part, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, Shuaib Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said that the department has succeeded in transforming the customs ports of the Emirate of Dubai into an impenetrable dam in the face of all smuggling attempts to harm the safety and health of members of society, through the tight system for monitoring risks in advance, the “smart risk engine” system Which was invented and developed by Dubai Customs, supported by the advanced capabilities of the customs intelligence department staff, which enables them to analyze risks with high efficiency to determine the levels of risk in the upcoming shipments and to pre-monitor dangerous shipments according to carefully studied plans. Risks and dealing with them The “Rafid” service also plays an important role in detecting customs violations, as the service is a safe and secure channel of communication between members of the public, customers and employees on the one hand, and the Customs Intelligence Department at the Department on the other hand, to report any information, customs risks, or wrong commercial practices that would Harm the economy and trade or disturb the security and stability of society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

