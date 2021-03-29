Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – On the International Theater Day that falls on this 27th of this month, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) celebrates this beautiful art by highlighting the emirate’s efforts in the field of theater and its interest in nurturing and qualifying young talents, to be part of the formation of the Emirati theater and to contribute In promoting it to reach the world, stressing that it is a pillar of sustainable development.

As the government entity entrusted with the arts and culture sector in Dubai, Dubai Culture is keen to employ its expertise to supply the emirate’s theatrical sector with talents after discovering them, and to work with its strategic partners in this field to develop and adopt them. She works to create a theatrical environment that elevates young talents, and pushes her to continue developing her passion for the creative field.

As part of these efforts, and realizing the importance of school theater as a mainstay for discovering and developing local talents to contribute to the advancement of other theater types, the authority launched the first edition of the Dubai School Theater Festival in 2018 to become an annual event on the emirate’s cultural agenda.

This initiative contributes to the upgrading of school theater in form and content in Dubai, and works to increase artistic and theatrical awareness among students and faculty, and to develop the artistic horizon of students and school supervisors, and to allow talents to enter the world of theater and participate in works commensurate with their potential.

As for the “Dubai Festival for Youth Theater”, it is an annual local theatrical celebration for the youth category, which summarizes the theatrical glamor in the emirate. Dubai Culture organizes this festival every year, with the aim of strengthening the role of the theater sector in the UAE, motivating young people to embrace the art of high-end theater, creating a sustainable creative environment for the performing arts, and promoting Emirati theater.

Its activities include distinguished activities and events, the most important of which are the Youth Theater Forum and short plays, in addition to the exhibition accompanying the festival, which contains the festival’s march throughout its organization.

The authority’s keenness to achieve this empowerment, whatever the circumstances and challenges, is embodied in its celebration of the thirteenth annual edition of the festival in May 2020 in a digital format on its YouTube channel.

Dubai Culture is working on strategic plans aimed at promoting the “father of arts” in the coming period, based on the outputs of the Theatrical Creativity Laboratory, which it launched in 2019, most notably the formation of the Advisory Committee for Theatrical Arts in Dubai under its umbrella, to serve as the arm that directs this art. And everything related to it through a specialized and qualified team.

This committee held its first meeting in December of 2019, and discussed the current situation of the theatrical sector in Dubai, and ways to develop it intellectually by supporting artists and giving them the opportunity to present what they have in an innovative way that parallels the development taking place in the emirate, leading to the creation of a sustainable creative environment for the performing arts. And the advancement of the Emirati theater and upgrading it to advanced ranks in the world.