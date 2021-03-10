Dubai (Al Ittihad) – The Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, “Dubai Culture”, is holding a program of virtual musical training workshops for children, inviting young people from 6 to 12 years of age from Emiratis, residents and internationals to join the program, which it organizes over the course of this March, as part of the program “ Dubai Performing Arts ».

In cooperation between the Performing Arts Department and the Al Jalila Center for Child Culture in “Dubai Culture”, the music program will provide a platform for developing promising musical talents, through specialized weekly workshops that are divided into three age groups.

The workshops will focus on themes including singing and group singing, instrument lessons, Arabic music, Western music, folklore music, the most prominent musicians of the ages, music and singing, harmony and coloring in music.

In addition, Fatima Al-Jallaf, Director of the Theater Department and Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture, said: “When a gifted child finds care, he will rise to the professional technical level that he can reach. Cultivating values ​​and promoting creativity and artistic culture within children will bear fruit in their personalities and outcomes in the future, ”adding:“ Dubai Culture, through the program, also seeks to activate the musical movement in the Emirate of Dubai, and establish a strong base for music that works to discover talents from new generations and enable them to become professional ».