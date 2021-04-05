Dubai (Al Ittihad) – The Al Jalila Center for Child Culture of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai is organizing, from 7 to 10 April 2021, an exhibition of a group of creative ceramic art formations by young and old artists, citizens and residents of the UAE, in addition to A set of workshops to teach the basics of ceramics, within the activities of “World Arts Dubai” 2021.

This event is part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to provide an ideal platform that sheds light on the emerging local artistic talents from the ceramic art community, provides an environment that supports the growth and promotion of its work, opens up new professional horizons in front of it, in addition to providing an opportunity for artists to communicate and interact with members of society. The widest art in the emirate.

Through this initiative, the Authority seeks to attract, embrace and develop promising creative skills, and provide an opportunity for it to unleash its imagination and develop its passion.

Throughout its days, the exhibition will celebrate artistic masterpieces characterized by craftsmanship and high-tech in their manufacture, which bear a great deal of creativity of young artists who learned the art of ceramics at Al Jalila Center, and produced with their vast imaginations wonderful artistic models.

The exhibition allows visitors to savor distinctive works of art by emerging local artists, including “Nessma Djouhary”, the Algerian plastic artist specializing in ceramics who started her work in the field of ceramics in Dubai in 2018. As for the Latin American artist, Marisol, her sculptures are characterized by a metaphorical and conceptual character that expresses her fascination with the way in which the characters of her sculptures convey many feelings without speaking.

The Al Jalila Center also holds two evening workshops to teach youngsters the basics of the art of ceramics on April 8 and 9, where children learn ceramic techniques and how to transform it into creative shapes and figures based on their imaginations. These workshops give children an opportunity to discover themselves and unleash their creativity, as well as contribute to the development of artistic taste. They have and acquaint them with the value of art and its role in life, with the aim of attracting, training and developing new promising talents, to be part of a rich artistic community.

Dubai Culture works on the basis of its strategic road map to support artists and build generations of creative people to be the pioneers of art in the future, through joint work and cooperation with all concerned with the creative sector in the emirate, in order to provide an integrated platform for young talents to allow them to launch their creativity and contribute to The growth and prosperity of their businesses, to enhance Dubai’s position as a global center of culture, an incubator of creativity, and a hub for talent.