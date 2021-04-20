Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s commitment to promoting the culture of innovation and creativity in our society.

In a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Creativity and Innovation, which falls tomorrow, she said that the UAE is an incubator for innovation and creativity, realizing that they are a necessity. She added that the wise leadership in the UAE realized early on that innovation and creativity are the basis for achieving a prosperous and sustainable future and the best way to cross into the future, which is based on the “UAE Centennial 2071” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister. Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which seeks to ensure the continuity of comprehensive development in the country and to secure a more prosperous future for future generations, and to strengthen the UAE’s position to become the best country in the world and a global economic player thanks to its reliance on creative national and global energies and talents, and its economy based on innovation and creativity.

She added, “Dubai implements innovation and creativity in society through the attractive and creative environment it provides that opens the door for creative and talented people to launch their innovations in all fields, which contributes to promoting the process of sustainable development and advancing its creative economy as a supporter of other economic sectors in the emirate. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently launched Dubai’s strategy for the creative economy to transform the emirate into a favorite destination for creators from around the world, and the capital of the creative economy by 2025, and to realize the emirate’s vision for a future economy based on knowledge and innovation.

Badri said, “We are committed in the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to promoting the culture of innovation and creativity in our society, and our strategy is based on supporting talent and creativity, creating a stimulating system for creative industries and upgrading the creative economy in the emirate, in fulfillment of the vision of our wise leadership.”

She explained, “We have harnessed, and harnessed, our energies in order to preserve the flame of creativity and innovation shining in the community, and we have spared no effort to support our creative community during the past period in which this society has proven great flexibility and strength, and here we are now continuing our work to empower local creative talents and attract talents and institutions Creativity from all corners of the globe, in a way that contributes to enhancing the position of the emirate’s creative scene locally and internationally, and achieving the goals of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

“Our last steps within this framework were to launch a project to develop the creative zone in Al Quoz, to provide an integrated system that meets the aspirations of creative people and entrepreneurs in the creative field,” she emphasized.

Badri concluded her statement saying, “We will continue to follow in the footsteps of our wise leadership in charting the bright future of our emirate and our country, based on the culture of creativity and innovation, and embracing the creators and innovators from the UAE and the world.”