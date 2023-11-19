Dubai Culture organizes the “Shindagha Days” festival in support of cultural tourism

Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the organization of the “Shindagha Days” festival, which aims to enhance the presence of local maritime heritage among members of society, and introduce its details, aesthetics, and impact on social life in Dubai, through a number of artistic and heritage performances and interactive workshops. Which explores the relationship of the emirate’s residents with the sea, and the nature of the handicrafts associated with it, which contributes to highlighting Dubai’s sustainable maritime heritage.

The festival, which will be held from November 24 until December 3, offers a rich program of cultural experiences and artistic and heritage performances that deepen the public’s relationship with heritage and increase their knowledge of the details of the historic Shindagha neighborhood and its potential. This is in harmony with the Authority’s commitments aimed at preserving and preserving heritage and enhancing the power of cultural tourism. in Dubai.

Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai Culture, pointed out the authority’s keenness to revive and preserve ancient customs, traditions and heritage practices to ensure their continuity, in harmony with the state’s approach to preserving heritage and celebrating it as a source of inspiration for future generations, stressing the importance of the festival in consolidating the community’s relationship with local heritage. .

Al-Obaidli added that the sea constitutes one of the main pillars of local heritage, as it reveals the depth of the relationship between Dubai and its residents with the sea, which is evident in the group of events through which the festival showcases ancient traditional lifestyles and their forms, introduces professions and handicrafts, and presents them to the public in a vibrant, modern way. It reflects its authenticity and the history of the emirate.

Throughout the organization of the festival, which raises the slogan “Together, let us celebrate our maritime heritage,” visitors will be treated to various workshops that will give them the opportunity to practice traditional crafts by learning about the methods of making traditional ships, sails and ropes, making gargour and fishing nets, the process of splitting oysters, and practicing the profession of loan. Burqa, and discover the secrets of making dokhoon and henna.

The festival’s agenda also includes a “Writing and Performing Al-Nhamma” workshop on the elements and functions of the marine omnibus. You can experience creek life, learn about the life of a fisherman and the details of his marine equipment, and unleash visitors’ imaginations in the “Sailing and Drawing” workshop, while the “Boat Building” workshop aims to enhance cooperation and instill The spirit of teamwork among the participants, while the “Boat Repair” workshop allows children to experience building traditional boats, while in the “Fish Drawing” workshop they learn about the local fish species that live in the region. The audience will witness a variety of interactive performances inspired by traditional coastal music, in addition to folkloric performances, and at the same time follow the interactive theatrical show “Stories from the Sea,” in which a group of school students retell coastal stories with a modern touch.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to learn about a group of traditional Emirati games, including “Al-Jaheef,” “Karabi,” and “Dasis,” which are considered among the most famous popular games in the country.