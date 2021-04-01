Dubai (Al Ittihad) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the organization of a virtual session entitled “Reading Arts” led by Emirati writer Walid Al Marzouqi, with the attendance of preparatory and high school students at the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, within the framework of the “Youth Club” initiative. Al-Qara’ari »launched by the authority as part of its initiatives aimed at improving the services provided in its public libraries, based on the ideas it received from young school students participating in the second round of the“ Young City Builders ”championship launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, with the aim of strengthening the role of youth In developing government performance to inspire them and fulfill their aspirations.

The idea of ​​the “Reading Youth Club” is based on offering a cultural dialogue to discuss a book in one of the library’s halls, and to invite and host youth and students to participate in it. Two sessions were implemented, the first of which was in August and the author hosted Haya Al-Qasim to discuss the topic of distance education in the time of Corona, and the second was held in February to discuss the challenges of reading under the direction of writer Muhammad Al-Habsi.

As for the third session of the “Reading Youth Club” series, it will be held on April 5 at ten in the morning through the Microsoft Teams program, and will be moderated by the writer Walid Al-Marzouki, who has published many books, the most important of which are “Yes We Can” and “Emirati Excellence: From Hard Beginning to Great Achievements” He is also a presenter, presenter and broadcaster at Dubai Media Incorporated – Sama Dubai Channel. The authority looks forward to broad participation in this session by youth and students in the UAE community.

The “Reading Youth Club” initiative is part of a group of initiatives implemented by “Dubai Culture” in line with the future aspirations of youth regarding public library services. In December 2019, as part of the “Young City Builders” championship, it held a workshop “Public Libraries Membership Service” In the Al-Safa Library for Art and Design, through it, I introduced the students to service and its most important challenges in order to reach solutions and initiatives around it. The authority received 16 ideas related to the services provided by Dubai Public Libraries, in terms of improving those services and proposing future services.

The authority has approved 5 initiatives that it implements in the public library branches in Dubai successively. In addition to the “Reading Youth Club” initiative, the authority also implemented in February 2020 the “My Way to My Books” initiative, which is a feature that allows the public to choose books through the smart application of the Dubai Public Library, and search in Map of the nearest public library to visit and acquire the required book. There are plans to activate the “My Book is Your Book” initiative, which will provide a corner for gifting and exchanging books in the Al-Safa Library for Art and Design.