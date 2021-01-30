Dubai Culture launched the “Faces of Hatta” documentary project, which aims to record the oral history of the Hatta region and its cultural heritage, and to preserve it and transmit it across generations through narratives stored in the memory of the witnesses of the era from the people of this region, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum President of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, as stated by the Dubai Government Media Office through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”.

The “Faces of Hatta” project will document the stories told by a group of Hatta’s people whose memory is an important historical reference, monitoring historical events and lifestyle in the past, and the role of women in the Hatta community, to preserve the region’s cultural, material and intangible heritage for future generations.





