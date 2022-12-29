Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, announced that the “Reedz” smart application project won the “Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurs Competition”, which was specially designed to support and assist startups and provide them with the basic tools they need to enable them to develop their innovative ideas.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Executive Director of the Arts and Literature Sector in Dubai Culture, honored Shaheer Dawoodi and Haitham Kishaw, the founders of the smart “REEDS” application, with the $3,000 competition prize, after their success in presenting the application idea aimed at helping its users improve their skills and knowledge. Thanks to the audio summaries it provides in Arabic for the best-selling books in the world.

Diversity and inclusion

A multi-experienced jury included Kholoud Khoury, Director of Projects and Events Management at Dubai Culture, Neil Patkar, founder of The Jam Jar showroom, Jed Adams, CEO of SMSME, and Aya Sader, CEO and founder of Plot Consulting. The process of discussing and evaluating the group of projects that submitted to the competition, where 5 projects belonging to the cultural and creative industries were able to reach the finals.

In this context, Kholoud Khoury stressed the importance of the role played by Dubai Culture in encouraging entrepreneurs to present their ideas and enabling them to invest and turn them into reality. Creative .. pointing out that Dubai Culture’s interest in it reflects its keenness to find an integrated system capable of supporting the creative community and enabling it to contribute to the emirate’s GDP.

She pointed out that the “Al Quoz Creative Competition for Entrepreneurs” is one of the Authority’s pioneering initiatives that seeks to embody Dubai’s cultural vision aimed at establishing the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a meeting place for talent. The jury highlights Dubai’s status and the richness of its cultural environment.

Khoury said: “The group of projects has demonstrated the entrepreneurial spirit of its owners and broad aspects of knowledge capable of supporting the culture sector and the creative economy, which enhances Dubai’s global position as a land of opportunities and falls within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitments aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and supporting and nurturing talent.” Pointing out the importance of training and educational workshops implemented by the Authority to motivate talents and entrepreneurs.

Discussion session

On the sidelines of the competition, Dubai Culture held a discussion session entitled “Creative Works”, moderated by Dr. Wassim Abaza, Director of the “Founders Academy” and Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Zayed University. It also shed light on a number of successful business models and the best methods and practices for communicating with customers.