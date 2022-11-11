Dubai (Etihad)

In celebration of creativity and its makers, and in honor of the memory of the Emirati art ambassadors who left an immortal legacy of artwork, and in appreciation of their contributions, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” is holding a new episode of the “Leaving We Stay” program, in which it highlights the most prominent creative stations of the late artist Mohammed Al Janahi, The first ambassador of Emirati art to the Gulf countries, Egypt, Jordan and Syria, with his immortal dramatic roles and participations, on November 14 at the Etihad Museum. The authority stresses the importance of celebrating local literary, cultural and artistic figures, and consolidating the value of societal appreciation for their contributions to enriching the creative movement, followed by a symposium that includes the artist Samira Ahmed and the artist Saeed Salem, to shed light on the most prominent stations of the late artist and his career full of achievements that extended from the sixties until his death. passed away in 2008, and the program also includes various paragraphs that highlight the achievements of the late artist and writer, in addition to visual presentations, and a storyteller presented by Abdel Nasser Mohammed, and the exhibition of portraits and musical pieces, and others.

Mohammed Al Habsi pointed out the importance of the role played by the “Leaving We Stay” program in promoting social cohesion and enriching the knowledge of new generations with inspiring models of creative local personalities. and creative literary in Dubai and the UAE, and in this new episode we present a high artistic and literary stature, which had a strong presence in the art world. He frequents the scenes, studios and radio corners, and he did not leave those places except with a distinguished artistic achievement that the audience witnessed, whether on stage, on the small screen or from behind the microphone.” He was 68 years old on June 20, 2008, and started in the sixties with radio drama in writing, directing and acting, then turned to television drama, and gained early fame through the famous television series (Shafa N), with an artistic generation distinguished by its giving, such as the artist Sultan Al-Shaer, Ahmed Manqoush, Saeed Al-Nuaimi, Saeed bin Afsan, Abdullah Al-Mannai, Raziqa Al-Taresh, Muhammad Yassin, Ibrahim Al-Bardan, Juma Al-Halawi, and many others.

Al-Janahi entered art by chance, through his participation in the first theatrical work, as this work was organized by Al-Ahly Club on the occasion of the first seating feast of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1967, and his opportunity increased when he moved from the Ruler’s Court to the Ministry of Information, especially in the field of radio. He initially worked in the radio library, then presented with his colleague Muhammad Sawan Gulf programs and paragraphs.

Al-Janahi was a symbol of the founding symbols in Emirati art. He was able to link local reality with international art through his persistence in reading. He is an artist who is fluent in acting in both dialect and formal, and combines theater, television, radio, and cinema. Television, to perform some artistic roles with him, as he found them a solution to the problem of the lack of actors playing these roles, and he is one of the first generations in Emirati art, and one of those who established the history of the artistic movement in the Emirates, and many generations of Emirati artists have learned from him.