Through the “Literary Expression Forum”, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” is looking forward to a rich cultural season, in which it leads the movement to activate the local arena and raise the pace of cultural activities in the Emirate of Dubai, as part of its commitments aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position on the global cultural arena.
Literary workshops, discussion seminars and evenings in which poetry utters the essences of language. The first edition of the “Literary Expression Forum”, which will be held on November 22 and 23 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, will reveal the forum, through its program, about the richness of the local cultural scene, forming at the same time a point of contact. Among the writers, intellectuals and media professionals in the Emirates, who review the issues of the cultural and literary sector and the opportunities it presents and the challenges it faces, in preparation for the advancement of the vital components of the sector.
The forum will shine through its program on children’s literature, novels, stories, drama, script and literary articles, as well as broadcasting, “podcasts” and the manufacture of cultural content. There is also a corner for book signings, thus opening an opportunity for literature lovers to gather under one roof.
In this context, Mohammed Al Habsi, Acting Director of the Department of Literature at Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai has always considered literary and artistic creativity an essential part of its creative economy, as the cultural sector contributes through major events, festivals and exhibitions to promoting the emirate’s civilized aspirations, which is in line with The commitments of (Dubai Culture) to consolidate Dubai’s position on the cultural and artistic scene globally,” noting at the same time that “Dubai Culture”’s organization of the “Literary Expression Forum” stems from its awareness of the importance of the cultural sector and its impact on society and the role it plays in strengthening Dubai’s economy Creative, stressing that Dubai Culture aims, through the forum, to anticipate the future of this sector and highlight the opportunities it possesses, and that the forum will host an elite group of writers, intellectuals and media professionals who have left a brilliant imprint on the local cultural scene.
hair movement
With the rhythms of philosophy, the activities of the first days of the forum will be launched, which will witness the appearance of Dr. Ahmed Barqawi, Dean of the House of Philosophy, and writer Jamal Al Shehhi in a session entitled “What is philosophical writing”, followed by a session on “The Emirati Poetic Movement from Rooting to Extension” presented by the poet Abdul God is the gift, and poet Adel Khuzam and writer Youssef Abu Luz share in discussing the “literary article”, while Mansour Al-Alawi, Hamdan Muhammad, Ali Al-Astad and Manal Al-Ghadani discuss in their session “The Worlds of Fantasia”, and Talal Al-Asmani sheds light on the methods of writing the script, and Dr. Saleh Howaidi presents in his session “ Principles of Literary Criticism”, to conclude the first day with a poetry evening in which poets Aida bin Masoud, Issa Al Balushi and Najat Al Dhaheri participate.
On the other hand, Emirati literature will open the discussions of the second day of the forum, through a session in which the novelist Reem Al-Kamali and writer Salha Obaid shed light on the reality and aspirations of Emirati literature, while Fahd Al-Mahri and Majid Al-Ali from the Trends Research Center present in his session the methods of political writing, in which a house is organized Al-Hodhud for Publishing and Distribution has a set of reading sessions and interactive workshops. The audience of the forum will also witness a signing ceremony for the books “Letters in a Different Time” by Nadia Al-Najjar and Noura Al-Khoury, “The Dinorav” by Hessa Al-Muhairi, “The Stars Game” by Afra Mahmoud, and “The Dust of Heaven” by Salma Al-Hafiti. And “The Black Widow” by Dirar Al-Hol, in addition to new publications by Iman and Maryam Al-Hashemi.
