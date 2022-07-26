Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority celebrated the heritage and its authentic traditions in the second edition of the “Mazayna Al Marmoum Al Rutb” event, which was held by the Women’s Renaissance Association, Al-Lusaili branch, yesterday, Tuesday, as part of the “Heritage and Legacy” initiative, in the Al Khozama Hall. As part of its participation in the event, Dubai Culture provided a heritage corner in which it showcased some traditional Emirati crafts, allowing visitors to learn closely about the details of crafts inherited from generations and preserved as an integral part of the national identity and the ancient Emirati cultural heritage. The participation included heritage paragraphs presented by Emirati heritage researcher Salem Hilal, and an enjoyable heritage competition section to enhance visitors’ knowledge about the vocabulary of the rich Emirati heritage. It comes within the framework of the authority’s cultural responsibility to celebrate Dubai’s heritage treasures and its ancient past, and its commitment to preserving, protecting and transmitting it across generations, and instilling feelings of pride and national belonging in the hearts of members of society, especially the younger generations. The participation is part of the efforts to consolidate the position of Al Marmoom as a cultural destination rich in the vocabulary of the Emirati cultural heritage. The “Al Marmoom Al Marmoom” event is an annual agricultural, environmental, social and heritage event organized by the Women’s Renaissance Association, with the participation of a number of palm plantations owners in Dubai. It aims to enhance the location of Al Marmoum and Dubai, in the field of palm tree cultivation and the diversity of its varieties.