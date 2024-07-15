Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khalifa University of Science and Technology to exchange expertise and best practices in the field of archaeology, as well as to cooperate in fieldwork at the Saruq Al Hadid and Al Ushoush archaeological sites, by employing modern resources and technologies to enhance studies and research related to the antiquities found at both sites. This is in line with the Authority’s commitments to consolidate Dubai’s position on the world heritage map.

The memorandum provides for supporting ongoing excavation operations at some of Dubai’s archaeological sites, through the use of remote sensing technology in satellites and advanced geophysical survey techniques, to uncover landmarks at the “Saruq Al Hadid” and “Al Ushoush” sites, in addition to applying advanced processing techniques for the discoveries, which will enable researchers to create three-dimensional models of the discovered archaeological landmarks and place them within their historical and environmental context.

geophysical survey

Communication bridges

On the sidelines of the signing of the MoU, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with the university delegation, which included: Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, Dr. Fahad Al Maskari, Director of the Office of the Executive Vice President of the University, and Associate Professor Dr. Khalid Al Awadhi. During the meeting, held at the Authority’s headquarters, in the presence of Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Executive Director of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, and Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Antiquities Department at the Authority, ways to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the long term in the fields of scientific research and the use of modern technologies adopted in archaeology were discussed.

geophysical survey

In this context, Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of building bridges of communication with various academic and research institutions in the country and strengthening cooperation with them in all fields related to archaeology, which supports the Authority’s efforts in the excavation operations it carries out in Dubai’s archaeological sites. She said: “The archaeological areas in Dubai represent a rich source of knowledge, especially for researchers looking to learn about the relationship of the ancient inhabitants of Dubai with other civilizations, as the archaeological survey and excavation work witnessed by these sites resulted in the documentation of many unique artifacts that constitute an important tributary to studies and research related to the history and antiquities of Dubai.”

Al Gurg noted that the MoU with Khalifa University of Science and Technology represents an important step in enhancing the importance of archaeological sites in Dubai. She added, “The advanced technologies possessed by the university help in activating excavation operations and discovering new landmarks and artifacts at the sites of Saruq Al Hadid and Al Ushoush, which contributes to enriching archaeological studies related to them and enhances their status and scientific importance.”

Rich cultural heritage

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to expand the scope of scientific exploration and research related to ancient archaeological knowledge in the UAE. Researchers in our Earth Sciences Department continue to automate processes and set standards for national and regional remote sensing capabilities, which will have a significant impact on the future of archaeological studies. We also aim to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the country’s rich cultural heritage by combining our expertise in smart systems, machine learning and remote sensing with Dubai Culture’s deep understanding of the fields related to archaeological excavations, especially the Saruq Al Hadid and Al Ushosh archaeological sites.”