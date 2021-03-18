The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved preventive measures and guidelines related to combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, during the holy month of Ramadan, in line with the procedures announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The committee approved the establishment of Tarawih prayers in the mosques with the application of preventive measures, the most important of which is the wearing of the muzzle and the social separation between the worshipers, provided that the period of the Isha and Tarawih prayers does not exceed 30 minutes, while the situation will be evaluated regarding the Qiyaam prayer during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The committee stated that Ramadan tents, donation tents, breakfast and breakfast tables are not allowed, with advice to avoid family visits, gatherings and councils, especially for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.





