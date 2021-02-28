The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a European businessman to two years in prison, deportation, and a fine of 200,000 dirhams in absentia for an Asian businessman for possessing fake sums of money, and for broadcasting a video clip on the Instagram application, throwing thousands of euros from his vehicle at a number of Asian workers, With the help of the second defendant, who provided him with the counterfeit money that the court decided to confiscate.

Dubai Police monitored a video clip of dozens of workers crowding into the car of the first accused while he was throwing sums of money from his car proudly in an inhuman scene, and endangering the safety of these workers due to their lack of commitment to precautionary measures against the emerging corona virus, so I pursued the accused and discovered after his arrest that the money he boasts of throwing it Fake, in order to publish the video on his account with the aim of increasing the number of his followers, so he and the other accused were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Criminal Court, on charges of committing a felony of inserting fake currency, possession and counterfeiting of currency circulating in the country.

A witness from the Electronic Investigation Department of Dubai Police said, “The electronic patrols have spotted a video clip posted on (Instagram), of someone throwing sums of money in euros from his vehicle while it was on its way, which prompted many workers to gather on the ground in a way that disrupts public order.”

He added, “A team from the administration was able to identify the driver of the car, who is the first suspect (EM – European), and arrested him in the parking lots of a shopping mall.”

He continued: “By asking the accused about the incident, he admitted that he had done what was stated in the video in the Al Quoz Industrial Area, to increase followers on his account, and to appear in the image of a person who lives a luxurious and luxurious life, and admitted that he threw 50 thousand euros from the car, but it is not real, and bought it from an online store at a value 1000 dirhams, and documented his confession through a conversation on the WhatsApp program between him and an Asian employee who bought him those currencies.

He added, “Permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to inspect the residence of the first accused, where an amount of 700 thousand fake dollars was found, in addition to the amount of 417 thousand fake euros, so an ambush was prepared by him for the second accused, who came to hand him one million and 500 thousand fake euros as well.”

He pointed out that by asking the second defendant, he admitted to printing the fake money in the shop, through a computer, at the request of the first accused, who told him that he would distribute it at a party as a show. He also admitted to handing over the first sums of money before, but he made sure to write the phrase «money Not real »on them.

The witness confirmed in the Public Prosecution investigations that the first accused’s behavior by throwing money at workers is insulting, affecting public morals, and endangering their lives by collecting them in light of the current circumstances associated with the Corona pandemic, as well as the possibility of them being subjected to car accidents due to their gathering in an unsafe manner, as well as the counterfeit currency. Throwing it allows it to spread among people.

He pointed out that the accused showed a clip on his account on “Instagram” while driving a luxury car and around him bundles of dollars. A friend of his who photographed him while throwing money was also arrested, and he was referred to the court of misdemeanors and violations because he had no role in counterfeiting currencies, pointing out that the workers They were deceived by the money that the accused was throwing because it resembles the real, and they belong to a simple category that is difficult to distinguish between real and counterfeit currencies.





