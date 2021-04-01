The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced employees of the nationality of an Asian country to three months in prison on charges of divulging the secrets of the company they work for to another competing company unlawfully.

The director of the company said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that information received by them indicated that employees working for his company leak private and confidential information to a competing company, which would harm the interest of the first, pointing out that this information is a price list for employment contracts that the victim company provided to a number of clients. What helped the competing company to make fewer offers and win those contracts. They also leaked other confidential information related to other companies that deal with their two companies through the e-mail of the defendants..

For his part, the information technology official of the victim company said that he had seen messages that the defendants sent via e-mail to another competing company, and that these messages contained confidential information that should not be leaked to any external party..

For its part, an employee in the internal investigations department in the company said that it had seen the information made by the two employees accused of leaking it, and made sure that it was classified as confidential and could not be disclosed to the competing company or any other party..

She added that the defendants were subjected to internal investigation and the first admitted his crime and signed a declaration of that, of his own free will without being coerced by any party, whether inside or outside the company, in contrast to the statement of the accused, who confirmed during the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was coerced to sign this statement..

The Public Prosecution directed the employees accused of committing a felony that the public servant assigned by the state had disclosed secrets entrusted to them, and after looking into the incident, the Dubai Criminal Court ruled that they were convicted and imprisoned for three months, followed by deportation after serving the sentence.





