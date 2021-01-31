The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled a six-month prison sentence and deportation against a famous Gulf rapper and one of the most prominent social media celebrities in the Gulf called “A.B.A.”, known as “The Diller”, who lives the life of millionaires despite a year old, and was accused of planting the hemp plant that extracts It includes the drug of hashish, as he found three green plants, and a device used in agriculture, and he was also seized in possession of an amount of hashish, and he was also accused of facilitating the abuse of a teenager who was referred to the juvenile court.

A witness from Dubai Police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that reliable source information was received about the suspect, who had just passed the age of eighteen years of age, consuming narcotic substances and possessing a quantity of them inside his residence in a well-known tower in the Business Bay area, so he was arrested, accompanied by another young man and two girls, and searched his apartment Under the table was found a roll of paper containing tobacco mixed with cannabis, and a plastic box containing a bag of another quantity, and a third bag in the refrigerator, but the surprise was to find a photoelectric device used to grow the hemp plant from which the hashish is extracted, and three seedlings of hemp were planted Inside his dwelling.

The first defendant, the Diller, stated that the second defendant in the case was the one who brought the seedlings to the apartment, and that the latter bought the seeds from a person at one of the parties, but he did not know any data about the seller, and he was the one who placed it in his apartment, and he also admitted to providing the fourth defendant, “It happened under eighteen “I drank hashish twice for nothing.

While another defendant stated in the case that the hashish drug seized in the “Diller” apartment belongs to him, and that he bought it from a person with the participation of the first accused in exchange for sums of money they participated in.

A Dubai police witness stated that the fourth defendant was referred to the Juvenile Court, and the first accused provided her with hashish twice within a month without financial compensation, pointing out that the arrest process affected another person who found inside his vehicle a quantity of hashish inside a plastic box that he hid under the driver’s seat. The latter admitted that he obtained it from an unidentified Asian person outside the country who sold it through the WhatsApp application, in a manner that drug traffickers have resorted to in the recent period, by sending the location of the drug through the location service, then the buyer transfers the money to him through a money exchange office without meeting them, Noting that he resold the drugs to the second defendant, who was caught in the Dailer’s apartment for a larger sum.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

