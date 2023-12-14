In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to support creative people, adopt their ideas and apply them on the ground, in a way that contributes to the improvement of various regions of Dubai, and in cooperation between Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Creativity Unit, A set of creative designs and additions inspired by Emirati heritage have been implemented to develop the Fareej Al Murar area in Dubai.

The Dubai Creativity Unit brings together under its umbrella a number of creative people who work to provide creative solutions, designs, projects, campaigns, and creative inputs to a group of areas in Dubai, to enhance its strategic position, support the opportunities available there, and increase its global competitiveness. The creative additions to the Fareej Al Murar area provide a distinctive experience for the region’s visitors, celebrating the culture, memories, and projects related to sewing and embroidery for decades.

These additions, whose aesthetics are inspired by the vocabulary of the rich Emirati heritage, are the beginning of a number of creative projects that seek to develop areas of Dubai through artistic and creative works that enhance the features of beauty in the emirate, reflect the spirit of Dubai, its culture, and its global mission, tell its story, and highlight its embrace of world cultures. .

Exceptional experiences

A number of creative people implemented ideas and designs to develop Freej Al Marar, carrying exceptional and unique creative experiences that enhance visual culture and the spirit of innovation, and contribute to enriching the cultural and tourism scene of the emirate. The projects of creative people draw a new visual identity for Freej Al Marar, carrying creative additions, inspiring the world with the Dubai experience that combines… Between the authenticity of the past and the beauty of the present, it tells the inspiring story of Dubai to the world.

The creative additions include spaces designated for entrepreneurs to work on commercial projects related to Emirati fashion in the region. Ideas also provide spaces designated for events related to Emirati fashion, especially the incense burner, which is famous for its golden and silver tali embroideries, and other inscriptions and decorations that testify to the authenticity and longevity of the Emirati heritage. These spaces will help young people who want to enter the traditional fashion industry to start their projects and take off. To the world of entrepreneurship.

Unique architectural style

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “The plan to implement creative additions to a number of areas of Dubai translates the visions and directives of the wise leadership into working on projects that enhance Dubai’s position as one of the fastest growing cities and attracting investors, innovators, and visitors.”

He pointed out that the Fareej Al Marar area is considered one of the attractive areas for those interested in Emirati fashion from around the world, stressing the Dubai Municipality’s keenness to transform creative ideas into reality, and to enable creative people to contribute to the development of various areas of Dubai, to ensure that all residents and visitors are given an ideal experience in the best city to live in and visit. In the world.

He said that Dubai Municipality will work to harness all the capabilities that support transforming the ideas presented by creative people into tangible reality, in a way that supports the sustainable urban development processes taking place in Dubai, and consolidates the city’s aesthetic landscape.

Creative solutions

For his part, Head of the Dubai Creativity Unit, Saeed Al-Nazari, said: “In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, we are working to employ creative ideas to enhance the creative, tourism, and entertainment industries associated with some areas in Dubai. “And providing opportunities for creative people and entrepreneurs to participate in making transformative contributions and projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development in Dubai.”

He added: “The creative additions to the Fareej Al Murar area are the beginning of a group of creative projects that the creative members of the Dubai Creativity Unit are working on during the coming period to develop distinctive experiences in a number of areas of Dubai, adding lively and inspiring stories that attract visitors who want to learn about our local culture.”

Quality services

The Director of the Roads Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Hamad Al Shehhi, confirmed that the work to continue supporting and implementing the creative additions to the Fareej Al Murar area is in line with the authority’s directions in providing quality services that enhance the visitors’ experience, and achieving the strategic goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which is to enhance the well-being of visitors. Quality of life according to the highest international standards.

Al Shehhi pointed out that the Authority’s work teams, in cooperation with strategic partners, contributed to transforming a set of ideas into a tangible reality that reflects the elements of the road in a creative manner in the Fareej Al Murar area, which translates the directions of the Emirate of Dubai in achieving sustainable urban development, centered on human well-being and meeting… The requirements of the emirate’s population, thus placing Dubai at the forefront of the best cities for life in the world.

Embroidery aesthetics

For her part, a member of the Dubai Creativity Unit, Hind Damithan Al Qamzi, said: “The creative ideas presented by the creators embody the aesthetics of the local Emirati environment, reflect the splendor of our country’s cultural and civilizational stock, and carry among their details the features of the local community, as the creative works implemented are inspired by the aesthetics of embroidery that characterizes Al Khoor.” And the Emirati dress, as Fareej Al Murar is famous for its large number of tailoring shops, the famous Emirati brothel.”

She added: “The creative ideas presented for the development of Fareej Al Murar are characterized by their richness of decorations, symbols and shapes that reflect Emirati culture, are inspired by the vocabulary of our local environment, and carry distinctive artistic and aesthetic features, as they rely on highlighting natural elements, other heritage elements, or geometric elements, inspired by the undulations of the plains and sand dunes. It reflects many other elements of the environment, which hold a special place among Emiratis, and they are all drawings that are part of the decoration of the Emirati brothel.”

The language of creativity

Member of the Dubai Creativity Unit, Sheikha Bin Dhaher, stressed the keenness to design a visual identity that suits each region and is inspired by the surrounding environment, noting that Freej Al Marar is famous for making incense burners, which necessitated working on the creative additions to be inspired by Emirati fashion, to add to the aesthetics of the region. And makes it a destination for visitors from all over the world to purchase the Emirati dress.

Bin Dhaher said: “We seek to use creativity, which is considered a universal language that transcends time and place to reach all segments of society, out of our belief in the importance of creativity as a human value capable of enhancing the cultural, tourism and economic scene of the city of Dubai.”

It is noteworthy that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, had met with a number of innovators with creative ideas in developing areas of Dubai through artistic and creative works that enhance the features of beauty in the emirate. During the meeting, His Highness listened to an explanation about Creative projects that reflect the modernity and originality of the Emirate of Dubai, and tell the story of the Emirate in the past, present, and its vision in the future.

Enriching the aesthetic scene

The Dubai Creativity Unit seeks to provide creative additions that enhance the aesthetics of various areas in Dubai, and reflect the identity and spirit of the emirate through its various works.

The Fareej Al Murar area maintains its traditional character and architectural heritage, despite the tremendous development and tall buildings and complexes that characterize Dubai.