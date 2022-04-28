In partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Health Authority, the Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, announced that it is in the process of establishing a vital bank powered by robotic technologies, with investments amounting to 17 million dirhams, to be the first of its kind In the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of advancing local medical research in the areas of genetic disorders, cancer, epidemics and other chronic diseases.

The bank is one of the largest biobanks in the world, with a huge capacity that enables it to store and manage seven million samples, and it will be based in the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Medical Research, while the biobank is scheduled to open in 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, stressed the importance of this step in advancing medical research and studies efforts in the UAE and the region, and thus enhancing the ability to provide effective treatments that help increase recovery rates.

He said, “Biobanks have an important role in changing the world, as accessing genetic data and medical images is one of the leading methodologies for analysis, which was impossible a few years ago. Being the first of its kind at the state level, the biobank will make an essential contribution to the advancement of modern medicine methods, and will enable access to scientific discoveries that can improve human health.” Thanks to the important role that biobanks play in advancing research and developing medical discoveries, the biobank would become one of the most prominent sources of Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients, and other healthcare facilities in the UAE, in conducting research and providing specialized treatment.

A biobank is like a repository for storing various types of human biological samples, such as blood, tissue, cells, and DNA; In addition to storing data on samples and other biomolecular sources that can be used in health research. Biobanks are important sources of medical research, as they support many types of contemporary research, such as genomics, personalized medicine, and the development of medical diagnoses and therapeutics.

Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation and a member of the Board of Trustees, said, “Biobanking is a quantum leap in the field of healthcare, and will revolutionize the field of medical research that leads to better outcomes for treating patients, and will provide an opportunity for researchers and workers in the field to work And cooperate in building a better and healthier future for future generations. Scientific progress supports the economy by increasing our knowledge of human health, diseases, treatments, personalized medicine, and more.”

The robotic system, enhanced by artificial intelligence techniques, will ensure that the vital samples are secured in a refrigerated warehouse (at a temperature of less than 80 °C), which will preserve the integrity of the samples and prolong their usefulness.

In turn, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, said: “Confidentiality of patient information will be a primary priority for the Biobank, in compliance with the laws, regulations and laws in force in the UAE. To enhance public health, researchers will be able to obtain biological and medical data to develop scientific discoveries that can treat common diseases and life-threatening diseases, such as cancer, heart disease and stroke.” Biobanks serve as places to store patient samples, act as a collaborative center for scientists to conduct population health studies or look at groups of patients with specific diseases, and try to find better treatments and diagnoses to treat patients and save lives.

Deputy Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Professor Alawi Sheikh Ali, said, “The establishment of the biobank enhanced with robotic technologies translates Dubai’s vision to advance the health care sector and pioneer discoveries, and the biobank will add great value to the health care system in Dubai and the region, and it is a vivid example.” On the ability to integrate care with exploration, and lay the foundations for better outcomes for our current and future patients.”

Given the diverse population of the UAE, whose global society embraces a wide spectrum of ethnicities, the bank will provide an exceptional platform for studying and comparing genetic, environmental, nutritional and behavioral habits.

The biobank will enhance opportunities for strategic collaboration with leading healthcare authorities and partners across the region and the world, and the collaboration will support pioneering biomedical research, and accelerate medical discoveries to improve patients’ lives. The Bank will work in accordance with the best practices followed in this field, while adhering to the highest compliance rules and ethical standards for collecting, storing, processing, analyzing and using biological samples in research on genetic and environmental factors affecting human health and diseases.

