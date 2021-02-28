Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Open Water Skateboarding Championship “Kite Surf” revealed the talents of an emerging sport after it gained a distinguished place in the hearts of marine sports enthusiasts in the region and the UAE, which recorded a continuous increase in the number of its practitioners.

The distinguished championship hosted by the picturesque beaches of Dubai and organized by the Dubai International Marine Club for the fourth consecutive season, in coordination and cooperation with the Emirates Committee for Kite Surf, rowing and water skiing, presented many distinguished sports talents, for whom a promising future is expected in this beautiful sport, which develops thinking The athlete increases his experiences in facing sea conditions.

The tournament witnessed the brilliance of our rising champion Abdullah Al-Muhairbi in the competitions for the second year in a row, after his strong involvement in sports, accompanied by the stars of our national team, following the path of his older brother Ahmed Dahi Al-Muhairbi, who also shines in this sport, and in various categories that include Hydrofoil, Twain Tip and show movements .

A new talent appeared for the first time this season, Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, who loved this sport, and derived that from the role and encouragement of the family, as he found himself in the sport of Kite Surf, which he practiced regularly, without affecting his educational achievement, like the rest of his colleagues, and he became fluent in the movement of the show. It participates in Twin Tip Hydrofoil classes.

And join this constellation of names, our rising hero Saif Nasr Al Niyadi, who took the footsteps of this sport from his father Nasr Al Niyadi, President of the Air Sports Federation, and who is considered a fan of marine sports, where Saif recently participated in the second round competitions of the Dubai Open, and was able to achieve the position Fourth in the Twin Tape category in the first participation out of 10 previous contestants, trial and participation.