Dubai Courts won first place in the “Digital Government” Award for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the year 2023, which was held in the city of Riyadh on the sidelines of the Digital Government Forum 2023.

The achievement is the result of the efforts of the Dubai Courts to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, regarding ensuring the achievement of justice characterized by the highest levels of efficiency, accuracy and speed, and providing judicial services that are easily accessible to all, in The victory comes in recognition of the high level of excellence and creativity included in the “Digital Case File” project, which is the first integrated project to achieve a comprehensive digital transformation in litigation processes, and enhances the position of Dubai Courts as one of the pioneers of development in the field of digital judicial services.

During the Digital Government Awards ceremony, the President of Dubai Courts, Tarish Al Mansouri, received the Digital Government Shield from the Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, and the Assistant Secretary for Economic and Development Affairs – Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Khaled Ali Salem Al-Sunaidi.

Tarish Eid Al Mansouri expressed his pride and pride in the courts winning this prestigious award, which was achieved thanks to the sound directives and continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council in Dubai, to continue the work. To develop the judicial system, adopt international best practices, and develop new mechanisms that contribute to accelerating litigation processes and achieving timely justice.

Al-Mansouri stressed the importance of this achievement, which is added to the department’s series of achievements, and shows a radical transformation in litigation processes, into a smart, interactive and integrated system that works around the clock. He pointed out that the “digital lawsuit” file represents an advanced vision, to improve the justice experience, facilitate access to it, and reflects Dubai Courts' commitment to innovation, providing advanced digital services, and effective litigation procedures.

The total number of requests for the “digital case file” reached two million, 408,188 requests during the past three years. The number of remote litigation sessions during the same period reached 344,329 sessions.

According to the latest statistics, the number of users of the digital case file service, including lawyers and clients, reached 389,259.

The total number of smart payment orders reached about 139,432 smart payment orders, and the rate of continuity in providing the service reached 100% during the three years.

Statistics indicate an expansion of the scope of the service, with an increase in the number of customers, and the service is distinguished by its comprehensiveness and suitability for all segments of society, including the elderly and people with special needs, in addition to reducing the customer’s journey and the cost of the service, and employing the latest technologies, to ensure business continuity, in all circumstances, Even exceptional ones, which reflects their effectiveness in meeting users' needs.

The service can be provided to residents and visitors of the city, as the service is harmonized, linked and integrated with other government agencies, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship and Ports Security, especially in the case registration file and creating a user account with the Dubai Courts with the Ministry of Interior through the implementation of court decisions restricting freedoms.

The President of Dubai Courts pointed out that the “digital case file”, which was launched for the first time in 2017 and its stages were completed in 2020, is a model of innovation, and is periodically improved and developed, based on improvement reports and the requirements of beneficiaries, as strategic plans have been developed to achieve transformation. Digital and looking to the future for technology projects in the next decade.

The department formed several teams to ensure business continuity, including the smart transformation team for the lawsuit file. This team worked in cooperation with the Information Technology Department to develop smart programs and effectively follow up on the progress of the project, to ensure the implementation of the project’s work requirements, examine the developed services, and provide appropriate training.

Statistics show the expansion of the scope of the service, while providing it in a comprehensive and appropriate manner for all segments of society, in addition to the impact of the service on the ranking of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Commercial Court in Dubai Courts, within the “Enforcement of Contracts” axis, in the Ease of Doing Business report issued by the World Bank. It achieved ninth place in the latest version of the report.

The first Dubai Courts to be submitted to the award is an integrated technical project that aims to achieve effective and accessible justice for all court customers. The smart and interactive system allows fast and accurate litigation procedures, which include 10 processes, from submitting the application and attaching documents to holding sessions to deliberate cases remotely. In the past, the customer was required to appear in person to register the case and announce it, with the time, effort and cost it required, which was shortened thanks to the digital case file.

Drive digital transformation

Tarish Al Mansouri praised the role of the digital litigation service in driving the digital transformation of Dubai Courts, and how it positively affected the beneficiaries’ satisfaction and confidence in the judicial system, the importance of the strategic aspects, and the interest in governance and protection of technology, in the court obtaining the ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certificates in the areas of business continuity and information security. From the British Organization for Standardization, making it the first in the world in the judicial sector, through the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to improve the service, with a focus on improving internal procedures and efficiency of use for users.

The President of Dubai Courts also indicated the launch of the digital litigation service to facilitate and expedite legal procedures. The official website of Dubai Courts and the smart requests system provide effective channels for providing services safely and protecting the privacy of customers within the framework of the user experience. It also indicates the most important aspects such as the appearance of the system status and compatibility with reality. And freedom of movement.

The digital service represents a strong support for ease of use. The importance of the system is embodied in the limited information required, reducing the required steps, facilitating preservation and follow-up, and with regard to performance and achieved impact, it provides many channels of communication with beneficiaries, through carrying out the analysis process that worked to make the service proactive, including satisfaction and happiness questionnaires. And analyze opportunities for improvement by studying complaints and customer suggestions, which in turn brought about a positive change in users’ behavior, as their demand for digital services increased.

The new achievement joins a series of Dubai Courts’ achievements at the international level. It won second place in the “Top 10 Global Courts” award, in the field of applying technical solutions in judicial work, which is held on the sidelines of the eighth annual conference of the International Association for Court Administration (IACA), in cooperation with the American National Association for Court Administration in Washington, D.C. It also achieved Dubai Courts received three awards within the 15th edition of the International Stevie Awards, which is considered one of the most prominent international awards in the field of creativity and institutional excellence.

It also won the Customer Service – General Management category at the Stevie Awards in 2018, and this is a result of its outstanding achievements in the field of customer happiness management and obtaining a silver medal.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Courts obtained a 97% overall customer satisfaction rate for all services provided by Dubai Courts for the year 2022, which demonstrates its commitment to providing high-quality and comfortable services to the public.

