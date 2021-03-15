The Labor Cases Department at the Department of Cases in Dubai Courts launched the ‘Tolerance’ initiative within the basic initiatives of the operational plan for case management for the year 2021, with the aim of expediting the settlement of cases and providing easy services to dealers in a way that contributes to the consolidation of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in the community and the embodiment of their human values ​​and upholding them, through Building on its main axes in providing advanced judicial and executive services that contribute to customer happiness.

The Acting Director of Cases Department, Muhammad Al-Emadi, stated that “tolerance” is one of the initiatives adopted by the Cases Department in 2021, and that it was adopted within its operational plan as a qualitative and pioneering initiative that supports a wide range of main indicators of the department and takes into account the interests of an important and sensitive group in society, which is the category of workers. The department seeks, in cooperation with other bodies, to provide all means of aid and to overcome obstacles to take the hand of this group, taking into account their suffering and circumstances, which often require the concerted efforts of various institutions and bodies to provide them with humanitarian support and find quick solutions to their problems and difficulties.

The head of the labor issues department and the general supervisor of the initiative, Abdullah Al-Balushi, said that its basic idea revolves around the speed of ending disputes between the worker and the employer through friendly settlements with the parties to the lawsuits in labor cases, by preparing the file and the settlement from the first session in cooperation with Judicial cadre in the labor court, which contributes to the speed of the rate of adjudication of cases and the increase of the percentage of customer satisfaction

He pointed out that, since its launch on the first of this March, the initiative has achieved promising and promising results in the targeted settlement processes, which confirms that the initiative is moving in its right direction.





