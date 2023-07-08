The accuracy index of judgments issued by the Personal Status Court in Dubai increased to 88% during the past year, compared to 77% during 2021, while the annual report of Dubai Courts revealed a settlement of inheritance worth three billion and 796 million dirhams in 2022.

In detail, the annual report of Dubai Courts stated that the percentage of accuracy of rulings issued by the Personal Status Court in Dubai during the past year, which are those rulings that were supported in the subsequent stages of litigation, is 88%, compared to 77% in 2021, and 75% in 2020, compared to 64%. % in 2019, and 65% in 2018.

The report stated that the court scored 76% in the index of cases in which it was judged from the first session, compared to 94% in 2021, 96.5% in 2020, compared to 87.1% in 2019, and compared to 94.2% in 2018, in continuation. For the approach it has taken to facilitate the dealings with the customers and the speedy settlement of cases and the adoption of smart mechanisms for their consideration.

He pointed out that it achieved remarkable positive results in the indicator of the percentage and age of cases whose adjudication period exceeded a year, as it decided about 99.9% of the cases before it before the expiry of a year, compared to 100% of cases during 2021, while the percentage of those cases did not exceed 0.5. % in 2020 and 0.8% in 2018.

The rate of general adjudication of cases heard by the court during the past year was 94%, compared to 96.9% in 2021, compared to 79.5% in 2020, which witnessed the peak of the Corona pandemic, and 94% in 2019.

The report indicated that the Personal Status Court in Dubai adopted alternatives to litigation by conducting settlements through the Family Guidance Department, which is concerned with trying to bridge the points of view between the two parties to the dispute, and ratifying agreements to do so if an understanding is reached between them, and the department was able during the past year to contain the majority of family disputes that were recorded he have.

The percentage of settlements of family guidance and reform cases implemented by the department during the past year amounted to 75.30% out of a total of 8,062 cases, after holding about 27,363 sessions to bridge views, contain differences and develop amicable solutions for conflicting parties, thus contributing to maintaining the stability and cohesion of families.

The alternatives to litigation applied by the Dubai Courts also included exit and reconciliation agreements between the heirs, which are supervised by the Court’s Settlement Department, to be resolved amicably without the need for judicial escalation.

The number of family lawsuit files that the Personal Status Court in Dubai was able to settle amicably, away from inheritance, reached 693 files, with a total settlement amount of 205 million and 526 thousand dirhams.

In addition, the Dubai Courts confirmed in its annual report that the estates are among the most important files that they are keen to deal with, pointing out that they are divided into the estates of Muslims and non-Muslims, and private estates, all of which are dealt with according to a system that relies on making settlements and returning the rights to their owners.

The annual report revealed the settlement of inheritances during the past year by Dubai courts at a value of three billion and 796 million and 652 thousand dirhams, which included 1555 inheritances of Muslims, 500 estates of non-Muslims, and 24 private estates.

Boards for meetings of arbitrators

Dubai Courts has entered into an agreement to strengthen family ties and cohesion with the Community Development Authority, by providing community councils and centers to facilitate parties meeting with arbitrators in family disputes, providing services, and handling family issues in appropriate places. The agreement included the provision of four community councils in Al Khawaneej, Al Rashidiya, Umm Suqeim and Al Mizhar, in which approximately 29 sessions were held during the past year.

