The value of the estate settlements for Muslims and non-Muslims, which were implemented by Dubai Courts during the past year, amounted to 11 billion and 711 million and 498 thousand and 500 dirhams, while the value of the settlements for family lawsuits, which were resolved amicably, amounted to 205 million and 526 thousand dirhams.

In its annual report, Dubai Courts revealed that the Personal Status Court managed last year to contain the largest rate of cases registered with it, at a rate of about 94%.

The Dubai Personal Status Court recorded a remarkable increase in its indicators, as the accuracy of its rulings, which were supported in the subsequent stages of litigation, reached 77%, compared to 75% in 2020, 64% in 2019 and 65% in 2018.

The report stated that the Personal Status Court recorded 94% in the cases in which it was judged from the first session, compared to 96.5% in 2020, 87.1% in 2019 and 94.2% in 2018.

He pointed out that the Personal Status Court achieved remarkable positive results in the indicator of the age of cases that exceeded a year’s adjudication period, as it resolved all cases before it before the expiry of a year.

The report indicated that the Personal Status Court adopted alternatives to litigation by making settlements through the Family Guidance Department, which is concerned with trying to bring the views between the two parties to the dispute, and ratifying agreements in this regard in the event that an understanding is reached between them. .

The alternatives to litigation applied by the Personal Status Court also included exit and reconciliation agreements between the heirs, which are supervised by the Court’s Settlement Department, to resolve them amicably, rather than escalate them judicially.

The Settlement Department of the Personal Status Court was able to settle 300 files of inheritance claims, both Muslims and non-Muslims, during the past year, at a rate of up to 100% of the total files.

The total amounts of settlements implemented by the department amounted to 11 billion and 711 million and 489 thousand dirhams.

While the number of family lawsuit files that the Personal Status Court in Dubai managed to settle amicably, away from inheritance, amounted to 437 files, or 94%, with a total settlement amount of 205 million and 526 thousand dirhams.

The head of the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Judge Khaled Al-Hosani, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the judges of the personal status courts in the Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, are open to all cultures by virtue of their upbringing in a country characterized by diversity, and includes within its territory about 200 nationalities. , so they can understand the reasons for the differences.

He stated that the Personal Status Court is competent to consider family lawsuits in all its branches, such as cases of self-conditions for Muslims and non-Muslims, in addition to cases of inheritance, and cases of money.

The report emphasized that the high settlement rates of family and inheritance cases confirm the effectiveness of tolerance initiatives and alternative friendly solutions adopted by Dubai Courts to resolve disputes, without referring them to the judiciary.

