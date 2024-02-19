The Personal Status Settlements Department at the Personal Status Court in Dubai was able to settle 79.6% of the total 9,056 family cases registered with it during the past year, and the value of the settlements it achieved in disputes amounted to 44 million dirhams.

Director of the Personal Status Department at Dubai Courts, Hamad Al Janahi, said that the department registered 1,014 cases, implemented 1,275 family agreements, and held 26,412 sessions in an attempt to bring together and contain the problems between the two parties to the dispute by social specialists and researchers who have a great deal of experience and culture.

He added that the Family Guidance and Reform Department is responsible for providing support and social advice to family members who face difficulties and challenges in family relationships, by assessing the social situation of individuals and identifying the factors affecting their family life and social activities, pointing out that the department includes four female social researchers who are responsible for providing support and guidance to families. And individuals facing personal and family difficulties.

He pointed out that the Personal Status Department is concerned with everything related to the family, whether between spouses or children, and is divided into five departments: the Family Reform and Guidance Department, the Family Lawsuits Department, the Personal Status Implementation Department, the Personal Status Settlements Department, and the Estate Settlements Department.

He added that there is a journey for the client in court that begins with the family reconciliation section, except in some cases that are not related to reconciliation, such as proving marriage, divorce, or proving paternity.

He pointed out that once the case is registered, the Family Reconciliation Department begins communicating with the parties to the case, identifies the problem and tries hard to reconcile, and once a solution is reached, some choose to sign an agreement to document the result.

He continued that if reconciliation is not possible, the file is referred to the judiciary and moved to the Family Claims Department, where the judge considers each party’s requests and issues a ruling. Then the file is moved to the Personal Status Implementation Department, where the sentenced party is notified of the ruling within seven days, and if he does not respond to the ruling, it is referred. File to the implementation section.

Al-Janahi had confirmed to “Emirates Al-Youm” that the Personal Status Court has a strategic time indicator to resolve cases or cases like every other party, but with regard to family reform files, time is not the priority, at the expense of completely exhausting reform opportunities.

He stated that the family counselor has two months to complete the file, but in some cases it remains six months or more or less if he finds an opportunity for reconciliation, pointing out that legally he can refer the file after three sessions, but sometimes the number reaches seven sessions if he sees signs of hope emerging in the matter. Horizon.

He pointed out that there are cases in which the two parties request a period of time to determine the possibility of them continuing together, and they ask the court to freeze the file until their matter is resolved, and this is a good thing because time is sometimes sufficient to dissolve and contain differences, and for each party to realize the importance of the other in his life.

Incubation issues

Director of the Personal Status Department at Dubai Courts, Hamad Al Janahi, said that the Custody Committee of the Personal Status Court submitted 109 reports within the framework of its role of managing and following up on custody issues in family disputes, stressing that this committee pays great attention to an issue that represents a major reason for the escalation of family disputes and is related to custody. He added that with regard to family arbitration in residential neighborhood councils, 37 arbitration sessions were held in Dubai neighborhood councils, and 1,392 divorce certificates were registered.