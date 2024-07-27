Dubai Courts confirmed that it focuses on settlement and adopts it as an option or tool for resolving disputes, which represents an important step towards enhancing justice and providing it to the affected parties, noting that the Center for the Friendly Settlement of Disputes provides opportunities for negotiation and reaching an agreement that meets the common interests of the parties to the lawsuit, and thus avoiding long and costly judicial procedures.

Dubai Courts achieved tangible results in settlements and reconciliation procedures through the notary public, settlement and enforcement sector, according to the annual report of the Courts Performance Index.

The annual report revealed the issuance of 4,241 decisions ending the dispute in lawsuits considered by various Dubai courts, and it was able to settle 79.2% of the 453 enforcement files.

The report indicated that Dubai Courts ended 21.9% of disputes with a final decision.

He stated that the centre recorded an increase in the number of reconciliation agreements, as 2,531 agreements were reached, an increase of 1,082 agreements over last year, and the courts were distinguished by their speed in resolving disputes and reaching reconciliation agreements in an average of 16 days from the date of inviting the parties to settle.

He pointed out that the centre has achieved a complete digital transformation in settlement and reconciliation operations.

He added that Dubai Courts also achieved remarkable results in enforcement settlements, as the total number of registered files reached 453, of which 359 were settled, at a rate of 79.2%, stressing that “this high percentage of settlements reflects the success and effectiveness of the settlement approach in disputes and finding satisfactory solutions for the disputing parties, and reducing the number of ongoing cases in the courts.”

The annual report stated that the presence of the Centre for the Friendly Settlement of Disputes as part of the Courts of First Instance contributed to avoiding more complex judicial procedures, noting that 4,241 decisions ending the dispute between the parties to the lawsuit were issued by various Dubai courts, of which the Centre’s total was 795 decisions.

The Primary Labor Court topped the list with 1,351 decisions ending the dispute, while the Primary Civil Court issued 830 decisions, the Primary Commercial Court issued 819 decisions, and the Court of Cassation issued 335 decisions.

The remaining number varied between personal status, real estate, estate, appeal, and enforcement courts.

The report stressed that “this data reflects the diversity of disputes that are dealt with in different courts, and shows that the decisions that end the dispute take many forms and include a variety of legal topics.”

The annual report of Dubai Courts addressed the performance indicators of the notary public, indicating that “the average time taken to complete transactions at the notary public is two minutes and 31 seconds, and this does not include the time taken to travel to the customer’s location to complete the transaction.”

He pointed out that the notary public at Dubai Courts recorded more than 380,000 transactions last year, including 218,761 transactions recorded by the public notary public, and 143,321 transactions recorded by the private notary public, while 7,217 transactions were processed via the fast track.

The number of certified contract transactions reached 43,424 transactions, 1,891 wills for non-Muslims were certified, in addition to 36,270 declarations, and the notary public in Dubai Courts also registered 207,298 agencies.

The annual report explained that Dubai Courts worked to transform notary public services from electronic services to digital services, which led to the ease of providing the service to the community, inside and outside the country, through the smart application of the courts and digital platforms with the aim of reaching completely paperless courts, facilitating procedures for the customer, and completing the transaction at any time and any place without his personal presence.

The percentage of digital transactions at the public notary public reached 71% compared to 86% for the private notary public.

With regard to ensuring the enforcement of judicial orders, the annual report launched by Dubai Courts under the title “Global Leadership and Innovative and Sustainable Judicial and Digital Solutions” confirmed ensuring the enforcement of judicial orders through the efforts of enforcement officers in the judicial system.

According to statistics, Dubai Courts registered 884,549 execution requests, and the average time to complete the request was 4.6 days, while the total deposits collected amounted to seven billion, 846 million, 460 thousand, and 590 dirhams.

It is noteworthy that the indicators of the Dubai Courts’ annual report in 2023 revealed a tangible increase in the use of smart requests in dealing with various cases, as it received 872,414 smart requests during the past year in all primary, appeal and cassation courts.

The report indicated that the various courts affiliated with Dubai Courts showed outstanding performance in dealing with smart applications, such as the Court of Appeal, which successfully completed 32,005 smart applications out of a total of 34,627 smart applications it received, while rejecting 2,621 applications.

The Execution Court completed 654,997 smart requests during the past year, and rejected 53,759 requests.

The Commercial Court of First Instance completed 51,132 requests and rejected 2,010 requests.

He stressed that “this index reflects the ability of the courts to facilitate operations and improve the efficiency of judicial work, as a result of the increased demand for smart requests, thanks to the strong digital environment that provides faster and more effective services to clients, which contributes to achieving public happiness.”

The indicators of the Dubai Courts’ annual report revealed that it achieved outstanding results in a number of other indicators, as it achieved 97% in the customer happiness index, 98% in the partner happiness index, and 99% in the supplier happiness index.

• 4,241 decisions ending the dispute in lawsuits considered by Dubai Courts last year.

• 151 seconds is the average time taken to complete transactions at the notary public.

• 16 days is the average time to reach settlement agreements from the date the parties are invited to settle.