Dubai Courts launched the “In Shofa” package for senior citizens and people of determination, which provides basic and diverse services to these two categories, with the aim of facilitating and simplifying judicial procedures for them, enhancing social integration, and providing advanced services that achieve social justice and equality, within the framework of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Dubai Courts announced during a press conference yesterday that the package comes within the framework of enhancing social sustainability, by improving the user experience and providing highly efficient services.

Director of Dubai Courts, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, said: “Dubai Courts is keen on continuously developing its services in accordance with the best international practices in order to enhance the community’s confidence. Facilitating the affairs of senior citizens and people of determination, and relieving their burdens, is part of this commitment. He pointed out that the aim of the package is to give them priority in quickly accessing the services provided, and the ease of obtaining them, within the framework of our efforts and the keenness of Dubai Courts to establish the pillars of a judicial environment characterised by transparency, efficiency and justice.”

For his part, Executive Director of the Litigation Management Sector, Mohammed Al Obaidli, explained that the “Fi Al Shofa” package includes several services, the first of which is “Shor”, which provides voluntary legal consultation services in cooperation with accredited law firms in the Emirate of Dubai, and “Sand” for voluntary legal representation in lawsuits in cooperation with accredited law firms in Dubai, as well as the “Postponement and Exemption from Fees” service to help litigants who are unable to pay court fees by postponing payment or exempting them from court fees.

Al Obaidli said that the services available through the “Fi Al Shofa” package also include the “Aoun” service to support financially insolvent litigants who cannot pay the costs of expert work in lawsuits, in partnership with accredited expert offices, the “Courts of Charity” service to contribute to paying the debts of insolvent persons against whom judicial rulings were issued by Dubai Courts, and “Al Adheed Services” which are provided free of charge through centers spread across various areas of the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the “Qareeb” service which allows beneficiaries to move and provide them with Dubai Courts services.

The “In the Shofa” package also offers many other advantages, including: priority in obtaining the service at the service centers affiliated with Dubai Courts, as well as priority in obtaining the services of the call center, in addition to providing parking spaces designated for senior citizens and people of determination. The package also includes rooms designated for video communication, which ensures more comfort for customers within this segment and guarantees them ease of obtaining the service in a way that preserves more privacy for them.

Dubai Courts explained during the press conference that the package services can be obtained through several methods, including the “Call Center” via telephone number 043347777, or by visiting the service centers closest to Dubai Courts, or through the Dubai Courts website, which provides more information as well as submitting applications.